Randy Edelman Announces New Album Green Park

Green Park - Randy Edelman Randy Edelman - New Album Randy Edelman - New Album Green Park

Randy Edelman Green Park The New Album September 26, 2026 CD

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning composer, songwriter and performer Randy Edelman returns with Green Park, a deeply personal new collection of original compositions inspired by one of London's most cherished public spaces.

Best known for his iconic film scores for The Last of the Mohicans, Dragonheart, Gettysburg, The Mask, My Cousin Vinny, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop and many others, Edelman has spent more than five decades creating music that has become woven into popular culture. With Green Park, he turns his attention to a more intimate and reflective work.

The album comprises ten original compositions inspired by memories, observations and reflections connected to Green Park in central London. Blending Edelman's gift for melody with a cinematic sense of storytelling, the album evokes themes of nostalgia, resilience, serenity and human connection.

Speaking about the album, Edelman said:

"This disc is what may perhaps be considered a love letter to a place where I have spent some of my most treasured years on the planet. Whether viewed from a certain oft-visited room in a British establishment or experienced during countless walks through its paths in every season, Green Park has continually given me a fresh look at life.

As I looked around, I often wondered what it was like years before I ever experienced its mystique. What did it look like before being surrounded by automobiles, or during the dark days when bombs fell nearby? Certainly not peaceful thoughts, yet I always sensed a serenity there. Perhaps that's simply my own hope surrounding this magical place.

I thought about writing something for years but never seemed to find the time. When I finally did, the music emerged in a style that suggested a different era entirely. I don't truly know why – but here it is."

- Randy Edelman, Beverly Hills, Fall 2026

Track Listing

1. Green Park

2. After All The Madness

3. Watching And Wishing

4. Farewell To Down St.

5. Paranoid Partner

6. 12 Steps (Serenity Prayer)

7. Flyin' Blind

8. Piano Please

9. To Find You

10. Short Walk In Green Park

All songs on Green Park were written, performed and produced by Randy Edelman. The album features arrangements and keyboards by Edelman, alongside Trey Henry (bass), Grant Geissman (guitar), Brian Scanlon (saxophone), Susan Winsberg (flute) and Till Richter (drums).

The album was engineered and mixed by Jill Tengan, with recording taking place at Major Seventh and Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Four tracks were additionally mixed at Abbey Road Studios, London, by Freddie Light.

The result is a warm, reflective collection that combines Edelman's melodic songwriting with performances from a distinguished group of musicians, creating a musical portrait of a place that has inspired him throughout the years.

As a songwriter, Randy Edelman's compositions have been recorded by artists including Barry Manilow, The Carpenters, Dionne Warwick, Olivia Newton-John and Blood, Sweat & Tears. His enduring classic "Weekend In New England" remains one of the most celebrated songs of its era.

As a film composer, Edelman has scored more than 100 films and television productions, creating some of the most recognisable themes in modern cinema. His distinguished career has earned him Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations, twelve BMI Awards, the BMI Richard Kirk Lifetime Achievement Award and an Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from the University of Cincinnati. He is also recognised for composing the themes for MacGyver, NBC Olympic broadcasts, NFL on NBC and numerous other television productions.

Alongside the release of Green Park, Edelman continues to perform internationally, combining music, storytelling and personal reflections in acclaimed live performances. Upcoming appearances include dates across the United Kingdom and the United States, culminating in a return to Carnegie Hall in New York in December 2026.

Green Park presents another chapter in the remarkable career of one of contemporary music's most versatile and enduring creative voices.

About Randy Edelman

Randy Edelman is an award-winning composer, songwriter, recording artist and performer whose music has defined generations of film, television and popular culture. His scores for films including The Last of the Mohicans, Gettysburg, Dragonheart, The Mask, My Cousin Vinny and Ghostbusters II have earned worldwide acclaim, while his songs have been recorded by artists including Barry Manilow, The Carpenters, Dionne Warwick and Olivia Newton-John. A Golden Globe and BAFTA nominee, BMI Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and Emmy-recognised composer, Edelman continues to perform internationally, bringing audiences an unforgettable evening of music and stories.

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