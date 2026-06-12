Senator Farnsworth Advances Child Safety Accountability Reforms to Governor

ARIZONA, June 12 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, June 12, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Legislation sponsored by Senator David Farnsworth to strengthen accountability within Arizona's child welfare system is now awaiting the governor's signature after clearing the legislature this week. The legislation focuses on improving oversight, increasing transparency, and ensuring vulnerable children receive the protection and support they deserve while in state care.

SB 1821 enhances oversight of the Department of Child Safety by allowing independent audits of the agency's case management system, supporting unannounced visits to foster and kinship placements, prioritizing placement with parents or relatives when safe and appropriate, and requiring new child safety workers to complete at least one year of supervised training. The bill strengthens accountability, improves child placement practices, and increases confidence that children in state care are receiving proper attention and protection.

"Protecting children is not a partisan issue; it is a moral obligation," said Senator Farnsworth. "When a child enters state care, Arizona assumes an enormous responsibility. Families deserve confidence that the system charged with protecting vulnerable children is transparent, accountable, and focused on achieving the best possible outcomes. SB 1821 aims to strengthen oversight, improve training, and ensure greater scrutiny of decisions affecting children in state custody. It also works to reinforce the importance of placing children with family whenever it is safe and appropriate. Arizona's children deserve protection, accountability, and leaders who are willing to demand both. This legislation is about putting the needs of children first and ensuring the systems designed to protect them are held to the highest standards."

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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