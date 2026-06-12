Scalise: Republicans Deliver Results Democrats Play Politics with National Security

Yesterday, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) appeared on The Scott Jennings Show and NewsNation's Katie Pavlich Tonight to discuss how House Republicans are delivering results for the American people by lowering costs, strengthening national security, and advancing President Trump's agenda. Leader Scalise also highlighted the importance of renewing FISA authorities to prevent terrorist attacks and keep Americans safe.





Highlights from Leader Scalise’s interview with Scott Jennings:

On President Trump disarming Iran's nuclear capabilities:

“I was with the president two days ago in the Oval Office, and we were talking about Iran amongst a number of other issues. And, you know, look, the president wants to get this resolved. He's talked about trying to get a peace agreement, but he also is aware, as we all know, that you're dealing with people that are not rational. You're dealing with people that are not honest in the Iranian leaders. And so this thing's gone on over, over and over, back and forth. You've heard we're close to deals, and then they struck down a helicopter and the president took some action. He was going to take more. And I think the Iranian leaders realize this is going to get worse for them if they keep playing this game. You do not want to test President Donald Trump. And so hopefully this means we're getting closer to a resolution. We will surely see. But if the Iranian leaders had some sense, they would get an agreement to stop a pursuit of a nuclear weapon and to end fueling terror around the world.

“That's been objective number one. You know, you look at Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury, we've decimated a lot of their nuclear capabilities. There is still enriched uranium out there. That's been a concern... I don't think you have any of those neighbors that want to see Iran with a nuclear weapon, especially when they chant 'Death to America.' You know, it seems like we're target number one. So the President's taking action to keep America safe. I hope this comes to a conclusion.”

On Democrats jeopardizing Americans’ safety by stonewalling FISA:

“Well, it's really unfortunate where we are, and I think it shows you how dangerous and radical the Democrat Party is that 95% of their members today voted against America's national security. Think about that, Scott. Just because they hate Donald Trump, they are willing to put American lives at risk. This is a program, FISA, which everybody acknowledges has been used time and again to stop terrorist attacks on our homeland, to stop those attacks. And yet they're willing to shut that program down, just like you saw them shut the entire Department of Homeland Security down months ago. This is a radical Democrat Party, sure, not your father's Democrat Party. So, you know, we're gonna keep working. We have a bill over in the Senate that would renew the program, but Democrats in the Senate are blocking that to this day. At some point, I hope the American people speak out. If you're represented by a Democrat senator, please call them and say, stop putting our lives at risk. Get over your differences with Donald Trump. And you can still have those other differences, but don't risk American safety by shutting this program down.”







Click here or the image above to view Leader Scalise's full interview with Katie Pavlich.



Highlights from Leader Scalise’s interview with Katie Pavlich:

On the impact and meaning of the Congressional Baseball Game:

“Well, it's always special just to, you know, the camaraderie, being able to play in a big league ballpark. This place is gonna be packed with raucous fans on both sides, more on our side, I think. But it's also, look, we love competing, we want to beat these guys, but we're raising over $3 million for local youth charities too, and that's special.”



On the Republican agenda:

“We secured our border working with President Trump. It was critical, frankly, the biggest issue in the '24 election. And now we've got other problems where we want to keep working on reducing crime, producing more energy, getting, you know, keeping taxes low, getting rules and regulations to make common sense so that we can create more jobs. So a lot of things that we're still working on.”

On prioritizing affordability and cutting red tape:

“I'd much rather be where we are than where the Democrats are, frankly, because we're going to keep working on lowering costs, on getting the country back on track, on securing the border. We've got a great housing bill that we passed. Frankly, almost all Republicans and Democrats in the House passed that bill over the Senate. I hope the Senate gets that bill done because we've been working with President Trump on things like that. He wants to sign that bill that will lower housing costs and clean up a lot of the red tape. It's hard to build housing in America because of a lot of the red tape. Let's clean that up. Let's make it easier to create jobs and grow opportunities for people in this country. We're going to be focused on that between now and November."

###