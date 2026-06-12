AG Brown offers local prosecutors help in safeguarding the initiative and referendum process

Attorney General Nick Brown sent a letter today to 39 county prosecutors and more than 250 municipal attorneys offering the office’s assistance in protecting the rights of Washingtonians to organize politically through the initiative and referendum process.

“We should not tolerate illegal actions that threaten to disrupt Washington’s democratic process. Threats, intimidation, and violence have no place in our political process,” said Brown. “In signature gathering cases, like other criminal cases, the AG’s office can’t bring a case without a referral from a local prosecutor. This letter is a reminder that we are here to help and assist local prosecutors in these cases.”

Washington was one of the first states to enshrine the initiative and referendum processes in its Constitution. For over 100 years, Washingtonians have been able to propose new laws and vote on laws enacted by the Legislature by gathering sufficient signatures of registered voters to place these measures on the ballot.

Signature gatherers are guaranteed certain rights under the law to ensure the democratic process is free of interference, threats, or coercion. For example, it is unlawful to destroy or attempt to destroy completed voter registration forms, signed ballot declarations, completed ballots, or signed petition sheets.

People opposing a candidate, initiative, or referendum can urge others not to sign a petition but may not interfere or try to interfere with a voter’s right to sign a petition.

Recently, the AG’s office has become aware of reports of harassment directed towards signature gatherers. In 2025, there were several arrests related to altercations between signature gatherers and members of the public.

The AG’s office does not have the authority to bring criminal cases, including against people who commit a crime against a signature gatherer. The AG’s office can only take cases that are referred to our office by local prosecutors or the Governor.

Brown’s letter is an offer of assistance to local prosecutors to hold people accountable for disrupting people’s right to vote and participate in our democracy. If a crime against a signature gatherer occurs, local prosecutors can contact the AG’s office and request assistance in investigating and prosecuting the case.

Read an example of the letter sent to local prosecutors.

Learn more about the rights of signature gatherers.

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