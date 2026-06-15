South Florida Families Unite for Walk for Lives to Honor Loved Ones Lost to Fentanyl and Prevent Future Tragedies

WALK FOR LIVES Group Event Volunteers

Every day, families across America receive the phone call they never imagined, a loved one has died from a fentanyl poisoning or overdose.

This walk is about turning pain into purpose," said Chris Cavallo. "Every person we educate, every family we support, and every life we help save honors the loved ones we've lost.” — Chris Cavallo

FT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, July 11, 2026, South Florida families who have experienced that heartbreak will come together at Reverand Samuel L. Delevoe Memorial Park located at 2520 NW 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 for the 2nd Annual South Florida Walk for Lives , a powerful event dedicated to remembrance, education, and prevention.The event is part of the national Walk for Lives movement taking place in more than 100 cities nationwide and supported through a partnership between the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and United Against Fentanyl.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), synthetic opioids such as fentanyl continue to be the leading cause of overdose deaths in the United States, claiming tens of thousands of lives each year. Many victims are teenagers and young adults who never realized they were consuming fentanyl-laced substances.For South Florida organizers Chris and Cristina Cavallo, the mission is deeply personal. The father-daughter team founded The Robin Foundation after losing both Robin Cavallo and Stefanie Cavallo to overdose-related deaths."This walk is about turning pain into purpose," said Chris Cavallo. "Every person we educate, every family we support, and every life we help save honors the loved ones we've lost."The event will feature remarks from Florida State Senator Rosalind Osgood, Broward Sheriff's Office Executive Director David Scharff, healthcare professionals, recovery advocates, and families who have been directly impacted by the overdose crisis.Attendees are encouraged to bring photographs of loved ones lost to overdose and participate in a moving community tribute that transforms grief into awareness and action.The event is being coordinated with support from Jessica Williams, Founder and CEO of SouthPromo.com, who has partnered with community leaders and organizations to help bring critical overdose prevention resources directly to South Florida families.Following the walk, participants will have access to educational resources, Narcan information, prevention training, treatment providers, recovery organizations, and community support services.The event is free and open to the public. Individuals, families, volunteers, community organizations, sponsors, and exhibitors are encouraged to participate.For media inquiries contact Jessica Williams from SouthPromo.com at info@southpromo.com or (954)560-4812.About The Robin FoundationThe Robin Foundation is a South Florida nonprofit dedicated to overdose prevention, public education, Narcan distribution, advocacy, and support for families affected by substance use disorder. Founded after the loss of multiple family members to overdose, the organization works to ensure fewer families experience the devastating loss of a loved one.

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