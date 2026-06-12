COMMISSIONER NICOLE MASSIAH STAYS FOCUSED ON DELIVERING FOR DISTRICT 3 AS RUNOFF ELECTION APPROACHES

Commissioner Nicole Massiah For District 3

First Black Woman Elected to District 3 Seat Continues Leading with Transparency, Community Engagement, and a Commitment to Protecting Neighborhoods

I voted for the 100-day moratorium to pause data center conversations because I believe residents deserve a voice in decisions that impact their neighborhoods and quality of life.” — Commissioner Nicole Massiah

DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the DeKalb County District 3 runoff election approaches, Commissioner Nicole Massiah is continuing to demonstrate the leadership style that helped make history when she became the first Black woman elected to represent District 3 on the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners. Rather than allowing campaign rhetoric and political distractions to shift her focus, Massiah remains committed to the work residents elected her to do: listening, advocating, and delivering results.Throughout the runoff season, Massiah has maintained a steady focus on constituent services, community engagement, responsible growth, housing affordability, public safety, infrastructure improvements, and ensuring residents have a meaningful voice in local government."Leadership is tested during difficult moments," said Commissioner Nicole Massiah. "My responsibility has always been to the people of District 3. Regardless of what is happening around me politically, I remain committed to showing up, listening to residents, and working every day to address the issues that matter most to our community."As misinformation and political attacks have increased during the campaign, Massiah has remained focused on facts and transparency. Most recently, she has reiterated her commitment to protecting neighborhoods and ensuring residents remain at the center of major development decisions impacting the county.One issue that has generated significant public discussion is data center development. Contrary to recent political mailers and campaign attacks, Commissioner Massiah voted in favor of the county's 100-day moratorium on data center development, a measure designed to pause additional development activity and allow for further review and community input."The facts matter," Massiah said. "I voted for the 100-day moratorium to pause data center conversations because I believe residents deserve a voice in decisions that impact their neighborhoods and quality of life. Good leadership means listening first, gathering facts, and making thoughtful decisions that protect our communities."An attorney, entrepreneur, real estate professional, and mother of three, Massiah has built her career around advocacy, accountability, and public service. Since taking office, she has worked to balance economic development with quality-of-life considerations while advocating for transparent government and responsible decision-making.Her leadership extends beyond campaign season. As Chair of the Planning, Economic Development and Community Services Committee and Deputy Presiding Officer of the Board of Commissioners, Massiah has championed initiatives that support sustainable growth, economic opportunity, and community engagement across DeKalb County.Supporters say her response to the challenges of a competitive election season reflects the leadership qualities residents have come to expect."At a time when political discourse can become divisive, Commissioner Massiah continues to lead with resilience, professionalism, and a commitment to service," said an enthused constituent. "Her focus has never wavered from the people she was elected to represent."Massiah says the runoff election is ultimately about ensuring District 3 continues to have leadership that is present, accountable, and focused on results."I believe our community deserves leadership rooted in integrity, compassion, and action," Massiah added. "This campaign is not about political noise. It's about the people who call District 3 home and ensuring they know they have a commissioner who will continue fighting for them every single day."As Election Day approaches, Massiah continues attending community meetings, engaging residents across the district, and advocating for solutions that strengthen neighborhoods, support families, and create opportunities for future generations.ABOUT COMMISSIONER NICOLE MASSIAHCommissioner Nicole Massiah serves as the DeKalb County Commissioner for District 3. An attorney, entrepreneur, real estate broker, and community advocate, she made history as the first Black woman elected to represent District 3. Massiah currently serves as Deputy Presiding Officer of the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners and Chair of the Planning, Economic Development and Community Services Committee. Throughout her career, she has remained committed to public service, community advocacy, transparency, and creating opportunities that improve the quality of life for DeKalb County residents.For more information, visit: www.commissionernicolemassiah.com For media inquiries, contact: Clorissa Wright, cwright@synergyprservices.com

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