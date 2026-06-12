The Guardian Group, LLC announces Board-Certified Psychiatrist: Matthew Bojanowski, MD, QME

Dr. Matthew Bojanowski has joined The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) with exam locations in California in the specialty of Psychiatry.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matthew Bojanowski, MD, MBA is a double board-certified psychiatrist and addiction medicine specialist, certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN) and the American Board of Preventive Medicine (ABPM). He brings extensive clinical expertise in general psychiatry, addiction medicine, and forensic/correctional psychiatry, with a strong focus on complex psychiatric care, substance use disorders, and high-acuity patient populations, to her role as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME).As a member of The Guardian Group , Dr Bojanowski’s QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:• Concise Reporting• Fair and Objective Analysis• Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation• Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based• Timely Classification of MMIHe has registered QME exam location with The Guardian Group in the following locations:• Victorville• Palmdale• Santa Clara• Bakersfield• Los Angeles• Greenfield• Fresno• San Bernardino• Paramount• Pico RiveraDr. Bojanowski, MBA is a board-certified psychiatrist and addiction medicine specialist with extensive experience in high-acuity psychiatric care, correctional psychiatry, and substance use treatment. As a general psychiatrist, he treats adult patients across the full spectrum of psychiatric illnesses, with additional expertise in correctional settings and telepsychiatry. He completed his psychiatry residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he trained in diverse clinical environments including emergency, inpatient, outpatient, and forensic psychiatry, building a strong foundation in interdisciplinary care and clinical leadership.In his role with Corrections Health Services at Jackson Health System, Dr. Bojanowski manages complex psychiatric populations, leads risk assessment and treatment planning initiatives, and participates in legal proceedings related to involuntary treatment. He has developed particular expertise in addiction medicine, including medication-assisted treatment and the management of co-occurring psychiatric disorders.He is multilingual in English, Spanish, and Portuguese and is dedicated to advancing high-quality, patient-centered psychiatric care. Dr. Bojanowski is also an author and speaker, having contributed to peer-reviewed research publications and presented at national and international conferences in the fields of psychiatry and neuroscience.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

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