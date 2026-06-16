Vascular & Interventional Specialists of America Celebrates Grand Opening

Dr. Pyko Ribbon Cutting VISA Logo State-of-the-art suite

Ribbon-cutting at new outpatient treatment center conducted in partnership with the Birmingham Business Alliance

It is important that people who have been told they need surgery to do their own research. In many cases, there is a less invasive alternative that hasn’t necessarily been presented to them.” — Maximilian Pyko, D.O.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vascular & Interventional Specialists of America (VISA), specializing in advanced, minimally invasive care, held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on May 28. The new center seeks to expand access to care throughout the region by providing effective and less expensive alternatives to surgery for many diseases and painful health conditions.

Hosted in partnership with the Birmingham Business Alliance, the event included an open house attended by local physicians and business leaders. Dr Nathan (Ross) Hewlett, one of the VISA physicians, delivered a talk on how minimally invasive interventional radiology treatments are an important part of expanding access to care for the entire Birmingham community.

“Facilities like this are key to providing care for a number of health issues. If you look at the things we can treat, it’s basically every organ system in the body.” Dr. Hewlett went on to list the diseases treated by VISA physicians, which include thyroid disease, vascular disease, benign prostatic hyperplasia (enlarged prostate), uterine fibroids, May-Thurner Disease, spine fractures, knee osteoarthritis, liver cancer and more. He indicated that these conditions once required open surgery in a hospital but could now be successfully treated in an outpatient center like VISA, saving patients time and cost, and sparing them from a long and often painful recovery.

Unlike surgery, interventional radiology treatments are performed almost entirely from inside the body. Using tiny catheters guided by imaging, VISA doctors navigate tiny instruments to the site of the problem and perform treatment. This approach avoids the need for incisions and the resulting trauma and scarring to the body’s skin and soft tissues.

Dr. Maximilian Pyko, another interventional radiologist at VISA, adds “It is important that people who have been told they need surgery to do their own research. In many cases, there is a less invasive alternative that hasn’t necessarily been presented to them. If they look, they will find alternatives like VISA that offer quality treatment without the risks and the downtime associated with surgery.”

VISA opened on May 28 at 3570 Grandview Parkway, Suite 100, Birmingham, AL 35243.

About Vascular & Interventional Specialists of America

VISA interventional radiologists are among the most highly trained practicing medicine today. With a combined total of 40+ years of experience in interventional procedures, our physicians utilize medical imaging to expertly guide procedures using tiny catheters and miniature instruments from within the body’s vascular system.

For more information, please visit VISAVascular.com or call us at 205-905-8411.

Official ribbon-cutting of the new Vascular & Interventional Specialists of America (VISA) office

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