Preston Horejsi Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Lead with Empathy' Book Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Preston Horejsi - Best Selling Author

JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Lead with Empathy" co-authored by Preston Horejsi, alongside Chris Voss and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 4th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "Lead with Empathy" is Preston’s chapter, "Prioritize People Or Risk The Mission.” Preston shares about perseverance, perspective, and the importance of choosing compassion in everyday life. Through his personal experiences, he encourages readers to slow down, appreciate meaningful connections, and recognize how empathy and understanding can positively influence both themselves and those around them.

“Lead with Empathy” has achieved outstanding success on Amazon, earning Best Seller status across multiple business and leadership categories, including Communication & Skills, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Marketing & Sales, and Direct Marketing.

The book also reached the coveted #1 New Release position in Direct Marketing and gained widespread recognition across Amazon's New Release lists, ranking among the top new releases in Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Communication Skills, Business Development & Entrepreneurship, Marketing & Sales, and Business & Money. These impressive rankings reflect the book’s strong resonance with entrepreneurs, business professionals, and leaders seeking to elevate their impact through empathy-driven leadership.



Meet Preston Horejsi:

Preston Horejsi is a Captain in the U.S. Army with almost 10 years of active service. He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in Defense and Strategic Studies and commissioned as an armor officer.



Preston served a combined seven years as an armor officer in the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, TX and in the 194th Armored Brigade at Fort Benning, GA. His leadership positions included platoon leader, company executive officer, and company commander. Every position blessed him with the privilege of leading, training, and commanding 19K Armor Crewmen (tankers).



In 2023, Preston transitioned out of the armor branch and into the information operations functional area. He has since served as a planner in the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA.



His military education includes the Armor Basic Officer Leader Course, Army Reconnaissance Course, Air Assault, Maneuver Captain’s Career Course, Information Operations Qualification Course, and Army Space Cadre Basic Course.



Preston enjoys a diverse range of hobbies and pastimes, but his primary focuses are family time, reading, and martial arts.



Contact:

phorejsi6@duck.com



To order your copy of “Lead with Empathy” please visit HERE.

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