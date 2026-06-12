MnDOT to host June 23 open house for Highway 11 construction in Greenbush (June 12, 2026)

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MnDOT to host June 23 open house for Highway 11 construction in Greenbush

Highway 11 construction in Greenbush will begin on July 6

Bemidji, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to an open house on Tuesday, June 23, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Greenbush Community Center, 244 Main St. N., Greenbush. The open house will provide information about the upcoming Highway 11 construction project in Greenbush.

Visitors can learn about the project schedule, traffic impacts, and recommended detour routes. MnDOT staff will be available to answer questions and provide project details. There will be no formal presentation, and attendees may arrive at any time during the open house.

Construction is scheduled to begin July 6. The project includes pavement, sidewalk and storm sewer reconstruction on Highway 11 from Highway 32 to 7th Street/Red Willow Road in Greenbush. Additional work includes corridor lighting and utility improvements.

Once complete, the project will provide a safer roadway, a longer‑lasting driving surface, improved drainage and better pedestrian accessibility. Work is expected to be complete by late September.

For more information and a detour map, visit the project website mndot.gov/d2/projects/hwy11-greenbush.

Please join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics www.facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest/ . For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call 651-366-4718; the Minnesota Relay Service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TYY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us.

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