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The Southern Outfitter Earns 2026 Best of Alabama Award

ONEONTA, AL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southern Outfitter has earned a 2026 Best of Alabama Award, recognizing the Alabama retailer for its thoughtful mix of apparel, gifts, accessories, and Southern lifestyle staples. For customers who know that “just grabbing one thing” can quickly turn into finding the perfect shirt, gift, game-day piece, or weekend essential, The Southern Outfitter has become a go-to stop for style that feels local, useful, and easy to wear.

The recognition highlights more than what is on the shelves. The Southern Outfitter stands out for creating a shopping experience that feels personal without being pushy and polished without losing its hometown warmth. Its selection reflects the way people actually live in Alabama: casual weekends, outdoor plans, family gatherings, lake days, tailgates, holidays, and the everyday moments that still deserve something well chosen. That combination of quality, practicality, and personality has helped the business build a loyal customer base that values both the products and the people behind them.

“We are honored to receive this recognition and grateful to the customers who continue to support our business,” said Joel and Beth McCay. “Our goal has always been to offer pieces people feel good giving, wearing, and coming back for, while keeping the experience friendly, welcoming, and true to who we are.”

Earning a 2026 Best of Alabama Award marks a meaningful moment for The Southern Outfitter and reflects the steady trust it has built with shoppers across the community. As the business looks ahead, the focus remains the same: serving customers well, offering products with character, and continuing to be a place where Southern style feels approachable, genuine, and right at home.

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The Southern Outfitter
The Southern Outfitter
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The Southern Outfitter Earns 2026 Best of Alabama Award

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