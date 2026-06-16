Karoly Windows & Doors Opens New Impact Window Showroom in Tampa

Karoly Windows & Doors logo A selection of impact-rated sliding glass doors on display at the Karoly Windows & Doors showroom in Tampa.

Tampa Bay's best window installation company has transformed their new Tampa location into a showroom that helps educate homeowners on impact windows and doors.

We're excited to use this new showroom to help educate homeowners about impact windows and doors. That way, they can make more informed decisions to better protect their homes.” — Brandon Shannon

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karoly Windows & Doors, a top-rated Tampa Bay impact window and door installation company, is celebrating the grand opening of its Tampa showroom.

This new location expands Karoly’s operations from its Clearwater office to an office more conveniently-located for customers in the Hillsborough and Pasco County areas. This new facility reflects Karoly’s ongoing commitment to serving the greater Tampa Bay community.

The Tampa facility features a new showroom, an interactive impact window and door durability lab, and offices where visitors can ask impact window experts for more detailed information about different impact window and door types.

The new offices are designed as a destination for homeowners who want to learn more about impact windows and doors. This offers chances for interactive learning and consultation so visitors can be better informed about impact windows and doors.

Brandon Shannon, the CEO of Karoly Windows, had this to say about the new facility: "We're excited to use this new showroom to help educate homeowners about impact windows and doors. That way, they can make more informed decisions to better protect their homes."

The new location includes:

The Showroom:

The main area is a showroom with displays of different windows and doors that visitors can operate and handle to see how they work. This includes double-hung, single-hung, casement, sliding, and picture window examples as well as several different styles of sliding glass door.

The Testing Lab:

An area that was modified for testing impact window durability. Here, Karoly has a display where excess sashes pulled from windows and doors meant for disposal are set up to allow customers to test the durability of different windows. Come by, pick up a bat, and give it a swing!

(Subject to spare window/door sash availability. Please wear the provided safety goggles before attempting to break impact glass.)

Offices:

The showroom also features several offices where visitors can speak with members of the Karoly team to discuss their window and door needs. Here, visitors can sit down and relax as they learn what they need to know.

This location’s opening represents a major step forward for Karoly Windows & Doors as the business continues to grow and expand on its mission to provide full-service, white-glove impact fenestration installation services throughout Tampa Bay.

About Karoly Windows & Doors

Karoly Windows & Doors is a local, family-owned and operated window installation company operating in the Tampa Bay area. They differentiate themselves from many other installation companies by refusing to use subcontractors for their installation work—providing professional service from qualified technicians to ensure consistent, high-quality results for customers throughout Tampa Bay. The company works with several window and door manufacturers such as Simonton, PGT, ProVia, BHI, and Therma-Tru to offer a wide range of solutions to fit different consumer needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.