ERIN Introduces the Next Generation of Employee-Powered Hiring at SHRM26

Members of the ERIN team pose in matching red Hawaiian shirts and red sneakers at the SHRM26 welcome display in Orlando, Florida. ERIN is exhibiting at Booth #3131 during SHRM26, showcasing its Employee-Powered Hiring platform.

AI-powered employee referral platform helps organizations hire faster, improve retention, and reduce recruiting costs.

Every company already has a recruiting army. The question is whether you're giving them the tools, incentives, and experience needed to participate.” — Mike Stafiej, CEO of ERIN

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As thousands of HR and talent leaders gather for SHRM26, ERIN is introducing a new vision for how organizations attract, engage, and hire talent: Employee-Powered Hiring The company, exhibiting at Booth #3131 during SHRM26, will showcase how leading employers are using artificial intelligence, employee referrals, workforce activation, internal mobility, and automation to transform employees into one of their most effective sources of talent.For decades, organizations have invested billions of dollars in job boards, recruitment advertising, staffing agencies, sourcing platforms, and talent acquisition technology. Yet one of the most powerful recruiting networks available to any employer has been there all along: their workforce.ERIN helps organizations activate that network.“Every company already has a recruiting army,” said Mike Stafiej, CEO of ERIN. “The organizations winning the talent race are not necessarily the ones spending the most. They’re the ones creating experiences that make it easy for employees to share opportunities, make referrals, engage their networks, and help shape the future of their organization.”At SHRM26, ERIN will demonstrate how modern employee referral software has evolved far beyond simply tracking referrals and paying bonuses.The company’s Employee-Powered Hiring platform combines:- Employee referral automation- AI-powered candidate sourcing and workforce activation- Internal mobility and career opportunity discovery- Employee recognition and engagement- Automated referral bonus management- ATS, HRIS, payroll, and communication platform integrations- Analytics and workforce intelligenceThe platform is designed to help organizations reduce recruiting costs, increase referral participation, improve candidate quality, accelerate time-to-hire, and strengthen employee retention.ERIN’s newest innovations leverage artificial intelligence to help employers identify employees who are most likely to know qualified candidates for open positions and automatically engage those networks through personalized outreach and communication campaigns.The company also recently introduced Referral Studio, an AI-powered assistant trained on one of the industry’s largest employee referral datasets. The tool helps organizations benchmark referral bonus programs, develop referral strategies, optimize participation, and improve hiring outcomes.Today, ERIN supports some of the world’s most recognized employers and has facilitated millions of employee referrals while helping organizations distribute more than $500 million in referral bonuses.The platform serves employers across healthcare, retail, hospitality, manufacturing, logistics, insurance, technology, professional services, and other industries where employee referrals consistently outperform traditional recruiting channels in speed, quality, and retention.As organizations continue to face talent shortages, rising recruiting costs, and increased pressure to improve hiring outcomes, many are rediscovering a simple truth:Great people know great people.The challenge is no longer whether employee referrals work.The challenge is how to scale them.At SHRM26, ERIN will show HR leaders how artificial intelligence, automation, and employee-powered hiring are making that possible.Attendees are invited to visit Booth #3131 for live demonstrations, customer success stories, and conversations about the future of employee referrals, recruiting technology, internal mobility, and employee-powered hiring.To learn more, visit ERIN online or stop by Booth #3131 during SHRM26.About ERINERIN is the leading Employee-Powered Hiring platform, helping organizations activate employee networks to hire better talent faster. The platform combines employee referral software, AI-powered sourcing, internal mobility, workforce activation, recognition, analytics, and automation to help employers improve recruiting outcomes while reducing hiring costs. ERIN integrates with leading ATS, HRIS, payroll, and communication platforms and supports organizations across healthcare, retail, hospitality, manufacturing, technology, professional services, and other industries worldwide.

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