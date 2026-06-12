Looty Chords Launches as the First Ever App for Practicing Piano Chords in Every Key

Looty Chords Practice Screen Looty Chords is a music education app designed to help musicians practice piano and guitar chords with guided sessions and real-time feedback.

Looty Chords - The First Ever Piano Chord Practice App Built To Help Anyone Master Every Chord In Every Key, Learn To Play Any Song, In Any Key.

If you learn the chords and practice the chords, you can play any the songs you love. That idea became the heart of Looty Chords.” — Learn Every Chord in Every Key. Let's Learn The Chords Together!

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looty Chords has officially launched as the first ever piano chord practice app built to help anyone master every chord in every key and move closer to playing the songs they love.

For many people, learning piano starts with one simple dream: being able to sit down and play their favorite songs. But traditional piano learning can feel slow, overwhelming, and frustrating. Melodies can take a long time to learn, and many beginners quit before they ever feel like they are really playing music. Now imagine if they learned all the chords in a particular key, along with the fingering for each chord. They can start playing songs in that key much faster.

Eight years ago, when I was teaching myself how to play piano, I was looking for an app that would let me practice piano chords over and over in different keys. I wanted to practice chords with randomized repetition to build my muscle memory. I said to myself, “If I learn the chords and practice the chords, I can play whatever song I want.” So I looked, and I searched, but I could not find a piano app that focused only on practicing piano chords with randomness, repetition, and muscle memory. So I created my own, and that was the birth of Looty Chords: Learn Every Chord in Every Key.

Looty Chords helps users build real chord fluency through piano chord repetition, randomized practice, and muscle memory. The app gives players a simple, direct way to train major chords, minor chords, seventh chords, and other essential chord types while improving timing and recognition. The goal is simple: Learn Every Chord in Every Key.

Instead of only focusing on one song at a time, Looty Chords helps users practice the chords behind the music. When someone learns the chords in a key, understands the finger positions, and builds the muscle memory to move between them, they are no longer just memorizing one song. They are building the foundation to play many songs in that key.

That idea became the heart of Looty Chords: Learn Every Chord in Every Key.

Looty Chords focuses on one of the most important parts of playing music: chords. Chords are the backbone of countless songs across gospel, pop, R&B, jazz, rock, and many other styles of music. Looty Chords is designed to help everyday people build that foundation by practicing chords in every key, learning finger positions, and growing comfortable with inversions and chord movement.

Looty Chords includes piano chord practice tools, chord references by key, metronome-based timing practice, guided exercises, and MIDI support. Users can connect a MIDI keyboard or MIDI guitar to Looty Chords and practice chords using their own instrument.

Looty Chords also supports guitar players with chord practice tools designed to help users learn and recognize guitar chords more effectively. Whether someone is practicing piano, guitar, or both, Looty Chords is built around one clear mission: Learn Every Chord in Every Key.

Looty Chords is now available in the App Store.

Looty Chords is focused on chord mastery. It is designed for beginners, self-taught players, students, songwriters, producers, and anyone who wants a practical way to learn every chord in every key and start playing the songs they love.

Looty Chords Creator,

Joseph Salmond

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