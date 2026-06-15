Arriva UK and Passenger, a Masabi company, launch suite of digital services via best-in-class customer app

Mobile ticketing, data management, journey planning and real-time information now available across Arriva’s seven bus operating companies in the UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monday 15th of June 2026 - Passenger, a Masabi company, the transport information and ticketing provider, today announced that it has launched the next generation of Arriva’s customer-facing digital services in the UK, encompassing its seven bus operating companies outside of London.This project provides a new technology solution for mobile ticketing, data management, journey planning, and real-time information, facilitating easier access to digital ticketing on mobile and improved public transport information for Arriva’s communities, businesses, and visitors UK-wide.Arriva UK Bus is a key division within the Arriva Group, one of Europe’s largest passenger transport providers – delivering more than 1.2 billion passenger journeys across 11 European countries each year. The new Passenger app includes Arriva’s regional business division in the UK, combining its seven operating companies outside of London.Comprising a best-in-class app for Arriva’s customers, alongside a new website, which is secure, functionally rich, clear and informative, and intuitive to use, the launch delivers enhancements by making existing features easier to discover and adding new capabilities across almost every part of the customer journey. These include bus fares, real-time bus locations, accessibility information, service updates, and additional information such as vehicle branding and the availability of onboard Wi-Fi and USB charging.The Passenger platform enables Arriva’s team to easily understand its online business and make informed decisions regarding its future strategy. Passenger’s highly regarded, UK-built technology ensures Arriva is well-positioned to manage operational challenges created by franchising, multi-modal transport hubs, and multi-operator management of capped fares.Cora Woodhouse, Marketing and Customer Experience Director at Arriva, commented, “The new Arriva app, powered by Passenger, is making it easier for our customers to plan, track and enjoy their journeys, helping them get where they need to go with greater ease and confidence. Following the successful launch of our new app we’re continuing to invest, with further enhancements planned to make every journey smoother, simpler and more convenient for our customers.”Tom Quay, CEO at Passenger, a Masabi company, commented, “We're delighted that the Arriva team has chosen the Passenger platform to power their new customer-facing app and website. This project is a testament to the reliability and maturity of our solution, which is trusted by leading operators nationwide. We are committed to ensuring Arriva's digital services are secure, functionally rich, and scalable, allowing them to meet the needs of millions of passengers. We look forward to building a long-term, collaborative partnership.”[ENDS]Media Contact:Temono for Passenger, a Masabi companyrichard.howson@temono.comArriva UK BusSarah Daniels, External Communications ManagerDD: +44 07974 122435 | E: danielss@arriva.co.ukNotes to Editors:Passenger, a Masabi company, builds app technology to power sustainable transport, connecting people and their communities. The UK-based technology company delivers scalable digital technology to bus operators, driving towards a future where shared transport comes first. Products include mobile ticketing and passenger information apps and websites for public transport authorities and operators of all sizes.Working with approximately 100 public transport authorities and operators throughout the UK, Passenger facilitates over 100,000,000 journey plans annually on behalf of its clients — underscoring the importance of digital channels to the future of public transport.

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