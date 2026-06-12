Blue Ridge Automotive Calls on Marietta Drivers to Check Tires Before Summer Travel Season

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The Marietta shop, formerly Whitlock Goodyear, encourages Cobb County drivers to inspect tires and alignment before the busiest stretch of summer road trips.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Memorial Day weekend marking the official start of summer travel and Cobb County drivers planning trips to the North Georgia mountains, Florida beaches, and points farther west, Blue Ridge Automotive is urging Marietta residents to have tires and alignment checked before the season hits its peak. The Marietta shop on Whitlock Avenue has built its reputation around tire and alignment work for 15 years and continues that specialty under current ownership.Originally founded in 2010 as Whitlock Goodyear, the Marietta location remains a well-established destination for tire sales, mounting, balancing, and alignment work. Blue Ridge Automotive acquired the business in 2023 and preserved its tire and alignment specialty while adding broader diagnostic and repair capabilities. The shop continues to serve Cobb County drivers from its location just west of downtown Marietta, with a service bay layout built specifically around tire and alignment work.Tire-related issues spike during summer months because heat accelerates rubber degradation, increases the risk of blowouts on aging tires, and pushes underinflated tires past their safe operating temperature within minutes on hot pavement. Long-distance trips compound the risk by exposing tires to sustained highway speeds for hours, and uneven wear from out-of-spec alignment can shave thousands of miles off tire life before a driver notices a problem. Cargo loaded for vacation trips adds further stress that can expose marginal tires that performed adequately in routine commuting.The Marietta team checks tread depth, sidewall condition, pressure adjusted for expected ambient temperatures, balance, and rotation history. Alignment readings are taken on equipment calibrated for current model-year specifications, including thrust-angle and four-wheel measurements. Tire replacement options span multiple brands and price points, and the shop handles mounting and balancing in-house with no outside scheduling required. Each visit includes the complimentary 48-point inspection, which extends beyond tires to cover brakes, suspension, fluids, and electrical health."Tires are the most common cause of summer roadside calls we hear about in Marietta, and almost every one is preventable with a quick check before the trip," said a Company Representative at Blue Ridge Automotive in Marietta, GA . A 30-minute visit ahead of a long drive is one of the easiest ways to avoid a four-hour wait on the shoulder of I-75 or I-575 in the middle of July.Cobb County drivers can book appointments by phone or stop in during weekday business hours. The shop offers written estimates before any work begins, and tire replacements completed in-store qualify for the same 24-month, 24,000-mile nationwide warranty as other services performed at any of the four Metro Atlanta locations.Blue Ridge Automotive is a Metro Atlanta auto repair company with four locations serving Buckhead, Chamblee, Decatur, and Marietta. The Marietta shop opened in 2010 as Whitlock Goodyear and remains a destination for tire and alignment work in Cobb County. The regional group is certified by RepairPal, TechNet, and CarMax, and was named a 2022 Nextdoor Neighborhood Favorite. Every repair carries a 24-month, 24,000-mile nationwide warranty on parts and labor. Learn more or book an appointment at https://blueridgeauto.co/car-repair-shop-marietta-ga/ ###Media ContactBlue Ridge AutomotiveAddress: 665 Whitlock Ave SW, Marietta, GA 30064Phone: (770) 426-4220Website: https://blueridgeauto.co/car-repair-shop-marietta-ga/

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