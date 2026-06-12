Updated Child Care Mapping Tool Helps Communities Identify Child Care Needs, Opportunities Across Michigan

Enhanced resource helps communities, policymakers, and partners better understand child care supply and demand

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan communities, policymakers, and child care leaders now have access to an improved data and mapping tool that provides stronger insights into child care supply, demand, and gaps at the local and statewide level.

Developed by the Engaged Research and Evaluation Center (EREC) within University Outreach and Engagement at Michigan State University (MSU) with funding and support from the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP), the updated Child Care Mapping Project provides clear, easy-to-use information about child care access, availability and trends across Michigan to help inform planning, policy, and investment decisions.

“This project is about providing accessible, useful information for the people shaping child care systems,” said Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, director of MiLEAP. “When communities and policymakers can clearly see where child care is available and where gaps exist, they are better equipped to make informed decisions about where resources and support are needed most. Those decisions help expand access to high-quality child care, supporting working families while helping children develop the critical language, literacy and social-emotional skills they need to thrive.”

The updated tool includes six interactive maps that provide insight into different aspects of Michigan’s child care landscape. Users can explore changes in provider availability over time, pinpoint areas where child care demand exceeds available capacity, and examine where licensed educators are located across Michigan.

“Data is only powerful if people can actually use it,” said Jamie Wu, research assistant professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies at MSU. “These maps were intentionally designed to support practical decision-making, whether that’s informing local planning efforts, guiding investments, or shaping policy conversations.”

Additional maps highlight how investments through Caring for MI Future and existing programs like the Child Care Scholarship are supporting access to care across Michigan. Users can identify communities with limited access to the Child Care Scholarship, see where additional support may be needed and examine how participation varies across communities.

The Child Care Scholarship is currently serving a record number of children statewide, helping more families afford care and allowing parents to remain in the workforce. By helping communities recognize where scholarship-accepting programs are located and where access gaps remain, the Mapping Project can support efforts to expand high-quality early learning opportunities that strengthen children’s school readiness, including goals advanced through Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Every Child Reads initiative.

By bringing child care data together in one place, the Mapping Project helps communities, policymakers and partners align efforts around shared priorities and opportunities.

“These maps give communities and stakeholders a shared starting point,” said Emily Laidlaw, deputy director at MiLEAP overseeing the Office of Early Education. “They make it easier to focus resources where they can have the biggest impact and strengthen Michigan’s child care system overall.”

For organizations working to expand child care access, the tool offers a clearer, data-driven foundation for collaboration and targeted action.

“As the lead organization for the Western Childcare Coalition and a long-time partner to child care businesses and organizations, Vibrant Futures understands how powerful strong data is,” said Chana Edmond-Verley, CEO of Vibrant Futures, a regional nonprofit that supports alliances, networks, and coalitions focused on strengthening child care infrastructure. “To move shared priorities like increasing supply, improving affordability, and expanding access, communities need a clear, multi-dimensional view of the child care landscape. The Mapping Project helps reveal opportunities for targeted investments and informed decision-making.”

The maps also support ongoing research into child care access and its broader impact. A recent study from MSU using mapping data found that families living farther from licensed child care educators are significantly less likely to participate in the workforce, which underscores the connection between child care access and economic opportunity.

“Access to child care is one of the biggest factors in whether families can work and maintain stable employment,” said Lisa Brewer-Walraven, director of the Child Development and Care program at MiLEAP. “By showing where care is available and where it’s needed, this tool helps guide strategies that expand access and strengthen support for families across the state.”

The Child Care Mapping Project is available online through MSU’s Engaged Research and Evaluation Center. The maps are updated regularly as new data becomes available and include guidance to help users interpret and apply the information.

View a recent webinar about some of the changes to the website.

Families looking for child care openings are encouraged to use tools like Great Start to Quality through the Early Childhood Investment Corporation.

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About MiLEAP:

Established by Governor Whitmer in 2023, MiLEAP’s mission is to improve outcomes from birth to postsecondary so anyone can ‘make it in Michigan’ with a solid education and a path to a good-paying job. To learn more about MiLEAP, go to Michigan.gov/MiLEAP.

About MSU’s Engaged Research and Evaluation Center:

The Engaged Research and Evaluation Center (EREC) at Michigan State University conducts research and evaluation projects focused on the access, quality, and impacts of initiatives for the public good and translates research into practical, user-friendly products. EREC partners with communities to produce engaged scholarships and promote a healthier, more productive environment for all. To learn more about EREC, please visit https://erec.msu.edu/.