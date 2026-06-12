Mississippi Heritage Trust Honors MDAH with three ‘Awards of Excellence’ during the America 250 Heritage Awards

MHT recognized retiring MDAH Director Katie Blount, longtime architectural historian Jennifer Baughn and the state agency’s work at Windsor Ruins

The Mississippi Heritage Trust (MHT) has recognized 42 outstanding preservation projects, organizations and individuals from across the state including at the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

Presented every two years, the Heritage Awards celebrate excellence in historic preservation and recognize the people and projects preserving Mississippi's historic places through thoughtful rehabilitation, stewardship, advocacy, and education.

This year, MDAH outgoing director Katie Blount and former architectural historian Jennifer Opager Baughn, were recognized with Awards of Excellence for Distinguished Service. MDAH’s preservation work at Windsor Ruins in Claiborne County, including the stabilization project completed in 2025, received an Award of Excellence for Rehabilitation. Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, Windsor Ruins is the site of the former Windsor Mansion, destroyed by fire in 1890. Now, only 23 full columns and five partial columns remain.

“It is thrilling to see the incredible preservation work happening across Mississippi and to celebrate the people who make it possible,” said MHT Executive Director Lolly Rash.

The MHT lauded Blount for her 30-year commitment to preserving and interpreting Mississippi history. Blount is set to retire as director on June 30, and will be succeeded by Barry White, longtime director of the MDAH Historic Preservation Division.

“Under Katie’s leadership, MDAH has strengthened preservation partnerships across Mississippi while increasing public access to history through education, community engagement, and preservation funding,” a release from MHT stated. “Her tenure has seen the continued growth of the Community Heritage Preservation Grant Program, major investments in state-owned historic sites, the creation of the Two Mississippi Museums, and the preservation of nationally significant places including the Medgar and Myrlie Evers House National Monument.

“Through her vision, leadership, and commitment to public service, Katie has helped ensure that Mississippi’s history remains accessible, relevant, and meaningful to future generations.”

Baughn, who is now with the Mississippi Museum of Art, was recognized for devoting more than 25 years to preserving and documenting Mississippi’s architectural and cultural heritage work while at MDAH.

“During her tenure, more than 400 listings were added to the National Register of Historic Places, helping communities across Mississippi recognize and protect their historic resources. Following Hurricane Katrina, Jennifer played a critical role in documenting damaged historic properties and guiding recovery efforts along the Gulf Coast,” the MHT release stated.

MHT also referenced the 2021 book that Baughn co-authored with Michael Fazio and Mimi Miller, “Buildings of Mississippi,” calling it a comprehensive survey of the state’s architectural history that has become an important resource for preservationists, historians, architects, and students.

“Jennifer’s lifelong commitment to preservation will continue as she begins a new chapter as curator of Fountainhead, the historic Jackson home currently being restored by the Mississippi Museum of Art,” the MHT release stated.

For MDAH’s work at Windsor Ruins, the MHT said the agency’s team of preservation professionals from around the country “have undertaken extensive efforts to apply the most current rehabilitation techniques to stabilize and restore the surviving masonry columns and iron capitals. The recently completed stabilization project represents a major milestone in the long-term preservation of the site.”

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the Mississippi Heritage Trust, a valued partner in our work to preserve Mississippi’s historic places,” White said. “These awards speak to the professionalism and dedication of MDAH staff. The award for the Windsor Ruins stabilization project is especially meaningful, as it reflects the careful planning and technical expertise that guide our stewardship of such a significant site.”

The 2026 awards were presented June 4 as part of MHT's annual Listen Up! Historic Preservation Conference and were made possible through support from the Mississippi Humanities Council as part of the nationwide commemoration of America's 250th anniversary. The America 250 Heritage Awards highlighted people and projects that preserve and share the places, stories, and cultural landscapes that contribute to Mississippi's rich heritage.

Founded in 1992, the Mississippi Heritage Trust is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Mississippi's historic places through education, advocacy, and direct action. Through advocacy, technical assistance, and partnerships, MHT works to protect the buildings, neighborhoods, landscapes, and cultural resources that tell Mississippi's story. For more information about the awards, visit the Mississippi Heritage Trust. Jennifer Baughn