Multiple Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects Scheduled to Begin in the Mobridge Area

For Immediate Release:

Friday, June 12, 2026

Contact:

John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-961-4930

MOBRIDGE, S.D. - On Monday, June 15, 2026, crews will begin a chip seal and fog seal project on several routes in the Mobridge area. Weather dependent, the contractor will move from one project to the next in the following scheduled order:

S.D. Highway 63 – Project begins at the U.S. Highway 212 junction south to the Cheyenne River;

S.D. Highway 65 – Project begins at the Highway 212 junction north to S.D. Highway 20; and

U.S. Highway 12 – Project begins at the south U.S. Highway 83 junction to and through Bowdle.

During the project, traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Delays up to 15 minutes should be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel and fresh oil will be present in the project area for two weeks. Traffic is advised to reduce speed or use an alternate route during this time.

The prime contractor for this $3.3 million project is Jensen Rock and Sand, Inc. of Mobridge, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.



About SDDOT:

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For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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