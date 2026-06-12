Date: 6/12/2026

On June 9, 2026, the Capital Judicial Center was the site of a luncheon to celebrate outstanding contributions by Judicial Branch employees in 2025 and honor Judicial Branch employees for their longtime service to the courts and the public.

The Chief's Longevity Recognition Awards were presented to 14 employees marking 20, 25, 30, 35, or 40 years of service with the Judicial Branch. Employee Recognition Awards were presented in six categories to individuals or teams for their extraordinary performance in 2025. Nominations for the awards were submitted by fellow Judicial Branch employees at the end of 2025, with recipients selected by the Judicial Branchs Employee Action Committee (EAC) earlier this spring. Over 70 nominations were received for employee recognition awards for 2025.

Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Stanfill and State Court Administrator Amy Quinlan hosted the luncheon, which was live streamed via Zoom within the Judicial Branch. Chief Justice Stanfill praised the exceptional efforts and dedication to the Judicial Branchs mission demonstrated by this years honorees and nominees, noting, "There is no harder working or more dedicated workforce anywhere in the State of Maine. Its an honor to work alongside the employees of the Judicial Branch."

Longevity Awardees-Years of Service

20 Years Cara Dumais, Androscoggin County Courts (Lewiston); Brooke Otis, Waldo County Courts (Belfast); RoAnne Lewis, Waldo County Courts (Belfast); Danielle Young, Business and Consumer Docket, Cumberland County (Portland); and Robyn Westleigh, Administrative Office of the Courts, Capital Judicial Center (Augusta).

25 Years Gloria Bagley, Piscataquis County Courts (Dover-Foxcroft); and Amy Roy, Waterville District Court (Waterville).

30 Years Lisa Flanders, Administrative Office of the Courts (Lewiston); and Michelle LaPierre, York County Courts (Biddeford).

35 Years Elise McAllister, Bridgton District Court (Bridgton); Diane McLaughlin, Franklin County Courts (Farmington); and Karen Moraisey, Calais District Court (Calais).

40 Years Diane Cavanaugh, Cumberland County Courts (Portland); and Jennifer Kelley, Administrative Office of the Courts (Augusta).

2025 Employee Recognition Awards

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Who is eligible: A new employee who has less than three years of service, has demonstrated outstanding work ethic, who shows promise and excels in tasks, works well with other team members, and has demonstrated commitment to excellent service.

Recipient: Nathan Berube, Deputy Judicial Marshal in Knox County

SERVICE ROCKSTAR

Who is eligible: An employee who on a day-to-day basis, provides excellent customer service with internal or external customers, has excellent communication skills, is conscientious, maintains a positive and professional attitude, and displays patience, empathy, and adaptability.

Recipient: Jessica Hinkley, Customer Support Supervisor, Judicial Branch Service Center, Lewiston

SUPER SQUAD

Who is eligible: A group of people that work together to solve a problem or have positively impacted their organization or helped achieve organizational goals. The group has actively demonstrated by example, excellent teamwork, collaboration, and problem-solving skills. Nominees can be a traditional department team/group or a combination of talents from different units that work together and make a positive impact.

Recipients: Judicial Branch Human Resources Team: Kelly John, Kim Jacques, Patrick Therrien, Dawn Rule, Elizabeth Morgan, and Debbie Angers, Administrative Office of the Courts, Portland

UNSUNG HERO

Who is eligible: Someone you may not interact with daily but has had a positive influence on a person, program, or organization in a way that may not be visible to all. This individual is a stable and dependable resource that has made a positive impact, goes above & beyond everyday expectations, and may not have received recognition.

Recipient: Kim Patterson, Associate Clerk, Supreme Judicial Court, Cumberland County Courthouse, Portland

ROY RICE AWARD

Who is eligible: The person, group, or organization that has made an outstanding contribution to the safety and the well-being of the employees of the Judicial Branch and/or those persons who participate in court activities.

Recipients: York Judicial Centers Marshal Team

MOVER OF MOUNTAINS

Who is eligible: An employee who should be considered Player of the Year, always has a positive attitude, goes above & beyond, has three (3) or more years of service, demonstrates exceptional performance, shows courtesy to fellow employees, and has demonstrated commitment to excellent service.

Recipients (tie):

Alisha Hinse, Clerk, Sagadahoc County Courts, West Bath; and

Michele Haggan, Division Supervisor II, Androscoggin County Courts

Contact: Barbara Cardone, Director of Legal Affairs and Public Relations

Phone: (207)213-2803

Email: barbara.cardone@courts.maine.gov

Supporting documents

Chief's Awards Luncheon for 2025