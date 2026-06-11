SECRET DNA AND HATE MAIL: FLORIDA SUPREME COURT SETTLES DISPUTE IN BITTER PALM BEACH FEUD

A bizarre neighborhood feud involving allegations of hate mail and secretly harvested DNA has led to a major legal decision by the Supreme Court of Florida. On Thursday, the court issued a ruling that clarifies exactly what it takes for a person to pursue punitive damages in a civil lawsuit.

The justices decided that when individuals ask a judge for permission to seek punitive damages early in a case, they do not need to meet the strict “clear and convincing evidence” standard that is required later at trial.

The ruling stems from a complex legal battle between Palm Beach residents Harold Peerenboom and Isaac and Laura Perlmutter. The conflict originally started when Peerenboom sued the Perlmutters for defamation, claiming the couple was behind a malicious hate mail campaign directed at him.

Things escalated when the Perlmutters filed their own counterclaims, accusing Peerenboom of defamation, theft, and invasion of privacy. According to the court opinion, the couple alleged that Peerenboom and an insurance lawyer used a pretextual legal deposition to secretly collect the Perlmutters’ DNA from items they touched and left behind in the room. The Perlmutters claimed this DNA was sent to a private lab to produce flawed test results, which were then allegedly handed over to the police and the media to frame them for the hate mail.

Based on these claims, the Perlmutters asked the trial court for permission to add punitive damages—money awarded specifically to punish a defendant for egregious wrongdoing—to their lawsuit against Peerenboom, the lawyer, and Federal Insurance Company. The trial court gave them the green light. However, the Fourth District Court of Appeal reversed that decision. The appellate court argued that the trial judge should have looked at evidence from all parties and applied a stricter “clear and convincing evidence” test before allowing the punitive damages claim to be officially pleaded.

On Thursday, the Florida Supreme Court quashed that appellate decision. Chief Justice Carlos G. Muñiz wrote the opinion, laying out specific facts for judges to follow when deciding if a punitive damages claim can be added to a lawsuit:

Only the claimant’s evidence matters at this stage: The trial court should only look at the evidence presented by the person making the claim. Judges should not entertain an evidentiary counter-submission from the opposing side during this preliminary phase.

The trial court should only look at the evidence presented by the person making the claim. Judges should not entertain an evidentiary counter-submission from the opposing side during this preliminary phase. A lower burden of proof: The judge simply needs to decide if a reasonable person could conclude that the defendant committed intentional misconduct or gross negligence based entirely on the claimant’s evidence.

“In all events, however, in reviewing the sufficiency of the evidence under section 768.72(1) at the pleading stage, the trial court should not apply the clear and convincing evidence standard of proof,” Chief Justice Muñiz wrote.

The state Supreme Court stressed that the trial judge is not acting as a fact-finder at this early point in the litigation. A judge’s job is not to weigh the evidence or decide who is telling the truth. Instead, the court noted that judges must “consider the record evidence and the proffered evidence in the light most favorable to the plaintiff.”

Because the appellate court used the wrong legal standard, the Supreme Court has sent the case back down. The Fourth District will now have to reevaluate the Perlmutters’ claims under the clarified rules.

READ: Wiped Clean: Florida Supreme Court Reinstates Lawyer After Georgia Election Plea

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