Nurture Health Therapy Group Brings Specialized Anxiety, Trauma, Grief, and ADHD Therapy to Northern Palm Beach County

Nurture Health Therapy Group, a mental health practice serving Palm Beach Gardens, Jupiter, Tequesta, and surrounding communities.

NORTHERN PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nurture Health Therapy Group , is now accepting new clients for individual, couples, and family therapy throughout Palm Beach Gardens, Jupiter, Tequesta, Juno Beach, West Palm Beach, and surrounding communities. The practice offers therapy for adults struggling with anxiety, OCD, PTSD, depression, ADHD, grief and loss, career-related stress, and major life and relationship transitions. The practice also offers support for couples and families.Many people appear successful and put-together on the outside while privately experiencing chronic stress, anxiety, emotional exhaustion, unresolved trauma, and/or difficulty adjusting to personal or professional change. The practice strives to create a compassionate space where clients feel truly seen and supported, regardless of the challenges they are facing. Nurture Health Therapy Group's therapists work collaboratively with each client to identify underlying challenges, build practical coping tools, and develop lasting emotional resilience — whether they're working individually or alongside a partner or family member.Treatment is grounded in evidence-based modalities including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), delivered through a trauma-informed approach centered on emotional safety and a strong therapeutic alliance.The practice welcomes individuals ages 7+. Appointments are available in person at the welcoming and well-appointed Palm Beach Gardens office and virtually anywhere in Florida — making it easy to fit therapy into a busy schedule. Nurture Health Therapy Group believes that consistent, accessible care is the foundation of healing.

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