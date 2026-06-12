GEGO Launches Advanced GPS Pet Tracker as Demand for Real-Time Pet Safety Technology Accelerates

The most advanced GPS tracker for dogs & cats. Track your pet with the ultra-compact GEGO PET. Real-time safety right on your phone! GEGO PET tracks your furry friend in real time, with advanced features like Walk History & Lost Pet Mode on its user-friendly app. Total peace of mind! Big protection in the smallest GPS pet tracker on the market. Love their freedom, track their safety!

New GEGO PET tracker combines GPS, cellular, and WiFi technology to help locate lost dogs and cats anywhere—without the limitations of Bluetooth-based pet tags.

Pets are family, and losing them is heartbreaking. That's why we built GEGO PET—to ensure they never go missing.” — Daniela Pomares, CEO of LugLoc

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As pet ownership continues to rise across the United States, so does the demand for more reliable pet safety technology. With millions of pets reported lost every year, many owners are moving beyond Bluetooth-based tracking tags and adopting real-time GPS pet trackers that provide greater accuracy, coverage, and peace of mind. GEGO PET , the newest innovation from GEGO, introduces a smarter approach to pet protection. Engineered as the market's smallest and most compact GPS pet tracker, it is designed specifically for dogs and cats, combining GPS, GSM cellular connectivity, and Wi-Fi technology to deliver accurate, real-time location tracking directly through the GEGO PET app.Unlike Bluetooth trackers that rely on nearby smartphones, GEGO PET operates independently, allowing owners to track their pets across neighborhoods, cities, and even while traveling. Whether a dog slips through an open gate or a curious cat ventures too far from home, owners can quickly view their pet's location and receive instant notifications.GEGO PET also includes customizable Safe Zones, escape alerts, walk history, activity tracking, sleep monitoring, and a dedicated Lost Pet Mode that increases tracking frequency when every second matters.To ensure a perfect setup right out of the box, every GEGO PET tracker comes with a premium collar included . For owners looking to fully customize or back up their gear, a selection of extra accessories—including high-performance magnetic charging cables and ultra-durable rubber protective holders—is also available to shop.'GEGO PET was designed to give pet owners greater confidence and peace of mind through reliable GPS technology that works beyond the limitations of Bluetooth. Our mission is simple: help families stay connected to the pets they love.' said Daniela Pomares, CEO of LugLoc.The launch builds on more than a decade of innovation from LugLoc, a company recognized for pioneering global tracking solutions used to protect luggage, vehicles, valuable assets, and now pets.As more pet owners seek dependable alternatives to proximity-based tracking devices, GEGO PET is setting a new benchmark for real-time pet safety, location awareness, and everyday peace of mind.Learn more about GEGO PET at www.gego.pet About LugLocA leader in GPS tracking technology and connected mobility solutions. With over a decade of experience developing real-time tracking products, LugLoc helps people protect what matters most through innovative solutions for travel, transportation, vehicles, valuable assets, and pets.

Real-Time GPS Tracking for Dogs and Cats

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