Ocean To River Properties Announces Listing of Waterfront Residence at 156 Saint Croix Ave in Cocoa Beach

We are bringing this home to market to meet the housing demands of professionals and residents relocating to the Space Coast.” — Barbara Schluraff

COCOA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocean To River Properties has announced the listing of a residential waterfront property located at 156 Saint Croix Ave, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931. The 4,152-square-foot home is situated on Florida’s Space Coast and features direct deep-water canal access.The five-bedroom, four-bathroom residence provides 100 feet of canal frontage equipped with a covered dock. Located minutes from Cape Canaveral and the Kennedy Space Center, the property offers a convenient commute for professionals working with NASA, SpaceX, and other aerospace organizations operating in the region.Property SpecificationsSize and Layout: The home includes 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms across 4,152 square feet of interior living space.Interior Features: The floor plan includes a chef's kitchen, a dedicated wine cellar, and a gas fireplace. Architectural and design elements feature coffered ceilings, crown molding, travertine flooring, and custom draperies.Exterior Features: The property sits on 100 feet of deep-water canal frontage. Outdoor amenities include a covered dock, a swimming pool, a heated spa, an outdoor summer kitchen, an outdoor fireplace, and tropical landscaping.Structural Details: Construction includes impact-rated windows and doors, foam-filled block construction, a whole-house generator, and a tile roof installed in 2025."The property at 156 Saint Croix Ave provides substantial waterfront infrastructure and is strategically located near the expanding aerospace hub in Cape Canaveral," stated Barbara Schluraff , Broker at Ocean To River Properties. "We are bringing this home to market to meet the housing demands of professionals and residents relocating to the Space Coast."In addition to its proximity to the local aerospace industry, the Cocoa Beach location provides residents with immediate boating access, nearby beaches, and local dining and retail options in Central Florida.For more information, property images, or to schedule a viewing of 156 Saint Croix Ave, please contact Barbara Schluraff at Ocean To River Properties.Ocean To River Properties is a real estate agency operating in the Florida market. The brokerage specializes in residential properties, providing market representation and consultation services for buyers and sellers across the Space Coast region.

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