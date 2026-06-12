Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar Surpasses 30,000 San Diego Homes Served, Expands Home Services

San Diego-based Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor marks more than three decades of roofing, solar, and home hardening services across San Diego County

After three decades serving San Diego, our focus has stayed the same: do the job right the first time and leave every property cleaner than we found it.” — Riley Logsdon

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar, a San Diego roofing and solar company serving the region since 1994, has now completed projects for more than 30,000 homeowners across San Diego County. The company provides residential roofing , commercial roofing, roof repairs, roof inspections, and solar panel installations throughout the greater San Diego area.Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar is an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, a certification held by fewer than 1 percent of roofing companies nationwide. The designation allows the company to offer some of the longest material and workmanship warranties available in the industry, including a 50-year limited lifetime warranty covering labor and materials on qualifying roof systems.The company has earned more than 1,500 five-star reviews from San Diego homeowners, with customers consistently citing transparent pricing, daily site cleanup, and in-house installation crews as reasons for choosing the firm. Most residential roofing projects are completed within one to four days."After three decades serving San Diego, our focus has stayed the same: do the job right the first time and leave every property cleaner than we found it," said a company spokesperson for Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar. "Reaching 30,000 homes served is not just a number to us. It represents thousands of San Diego families who trusted us with the most important part of their home."In addition to roofing and solar, Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar has expanded its home services lineup to include home hardening for wildfire-prone areas, gutter installations, skylights and tubular skylights, whole house fans, attic insulation, and JellyFish permanent exterior lighting. Home hardening services have become increasingly relevant for Southern California homeowners seeking to protect properties against wildfire risk and qualify for improved insurance terms.How much does a roof replacement cost in San Diego? Pricing depends on roof size, material, and pitch, and Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar provides free detailed estimates with a clear scope of work, no hidden fees, and flexible financing options. Homeowners can also use the instant roof quote tool on the company website.Who is the best roofing company in San Diego? Homeowners evaluating roofers are encouraged to verify state licensing, manufacturer certifications, warranty terms, and review history. Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar holds CSLB License #699151, is fully licensed and insured, and maintains an A-rated profile with the Better Business Bureau.Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar serves homeowners and businesses throughout San Diego County, including San Diego, La Mesa, El Cajon, Santee, Lakeside, Chula Vista, Poway, Escondido, and surrounding communities.For free estimates or roof inspections, homeowners can call (619) 390-8177 or visit https://roofon.com About Dana Logsdon Roofing & SolarFounded in 1994, Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar is a family-operated San Diego roofing and solar contractor serving all of San Diego County. The company specializes in residential and commercial roofing, roof repairs, roof inspections, solar panel installations, home hardening, gutters, skylights, whole house fans, and attic insulation. Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar is an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor and holds CSLB License #699151. Learn more at https://roofon.com

Tear-off Process + Finished Roof! - Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.