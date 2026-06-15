BatchNav Launches Labor Tracker for Cannabis Cultivators Seeking Greater Control Over Labor Costs

BatchNav co-founder Clark Charlton. BatchNav is a cannabis tech platform designed to help operators nationwide capture critical operational and financial data across every stage, strain, and product line. BatchNav recently launched its smartphone-enabled Labor Tracker module to help cultivation operators track exact labor costs and protect their bottom line. Kate O’Connor-Masse and Michael O’Connor-Masse, co-founders of BatchNav. Alongside co-founder Clark Charlton, the leadership team launched the cannabis tech platform in late 2025 and is rapidly scaling its operations.

New smartphone-enabled platform exposes the hidden labor costs in cannabis cultivation and labs.

With margins tighter than ever, operators can no longer afford to guess where their payroll dollars are going.” — Clark Charlton, Co-Founder, BatchNav

PRESCOTT, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As wholesale cannabis prices compress and margins narrow nationwide, cannabis cultivation operators face an urgent mandate to optimize or risk shutting down.In response to this industry-wide pressure, cannabis tech company BatchNav, a cannabis Enterprise Resource Planning ( ERP ) and operations platform, today announced the launch of its advanced Labor Tracker module.This new standalone module gives operators daily insight into their labor costs, the largest and hardest-to-track variable expense. The tracker allows cultivation teams to become more nimble, eliminate operational waste, and protect their bottom line.Employees across all production areas, including mother stock and clones, veg, bloom, harvest, and trim, can seamlessly log their time down to the exact location and activity. Accessible via a mobile app for in-field execution or a desktop platform, this granular data helps expose the high-yield illusion–strains that appear profitable on paper but consume disproportionate labor costs during cultivation or processing.“With margins tighter than ever, operators can no longer afford to guess where their payroll dollars are going,” said co-founder Clark Charlton. “A strain might look like a winner based on yield alone, but if it requires double the trim time or extra care in the veg room, it could actually be eroding your margins.”BatchNav’s Labor Tracker connects every hour worked to its cost center and activity, allowing cultivation teams and CFOs to see the true labor cost of production and make immediate, data-driven decisions to optimize their canopy.In addition, clients can produce a comprehensive labor utilization analysis each month. This specialized report highlights exact areas of focus, showing operators where their money is going and what is happening on the floor.Key Capabilities of the BatchNav Labor Tracker:•Granular Cost Tracking: Automatically captures and ties specific labor hours to process stages and locations, providing insight into where employees work, what they do and for how long.•Mobile Task Management: Employees can quickly log active tasks and time on their smartphones, reducing administrative friction.•Accountability & Workflow Control: Managers can assign daily work orders and maintain a digital audit trail of who did what, when, and for how long.•End-to-End Harvest Visibility: Tracks labor across the entire harvest cycle to uncover inefficiencies and boost consistency.Founded by Kate O’Connor-Masse, Michael O’Connor-Masse, and Clark Charlton, BatchNav launched at MJBizCon in late 2025 and is rapidly scaling with operators across the U.S. and Tribal nations. The tech platform provides a unified data foundation that translates complex cultivation workflows into clear financial reality.For information visit www.batchnav.com ###About BatchNavCannabis tech company BatchNav is an ERP alternative built from the ground up for cannabis cultivation centers and processing labs. With integrated modules for inventory, task management, labor and cost accounting, BatchNav increases operator profitability by providing insight into operations and financial performance in a single platform, eliminating data silos and disjointed systems and capturing operational and financial data across every stage, strain and product line. BatchNav’s standalone Labor Tracker provides deep insight into labor, cultivators’ highest cost.BatchNav is headquartered in Arizona, backed by a team of software , finance and cannabis professionals, with experience in both technical and operational environments. For information or to schedule a demo, visit www.batchnav.com or contact info@batchnav.com.

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