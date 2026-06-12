SunCoast Integrative Healthcare Offers Non-Surgical Pain Relief and Regenerative Medicine in St. Petersburg

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St. Petersburg, FL — SunCoast Integrative Healthcare provides non-surgical and drug-free chiropractic, regenerative medicine, and pain relief treatments to patients in St. Petersburg, Florida. Led by Dr. Colby Staubs, DC, FPSC, the clinic combines traditional chiropractic methods with advanced therapeutic technologies to address chronic pain, injuries, and musculoskeletal conditions through personalized treatment plans.

The practice treats conditions including auto accident injuries, sports injuries, chronic pain, neuropathy, joint pain, and musculoskeletal disorders. Rather than relying on surgery or medication, Dr. Staubs develops individualized care plans that draw from multiple treatment disciplines based on each patient’s specific diagnosis and needs.

Chiropractic and Rehabilitation Therapies

The clinic’s foundation in chiropractic care extends across several complementary modalities. Patients can access chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression therapy, physical rehabilitation, massage therapy, ultrasound deep heat therapy, and Knee on Trac therapy. This range of services allows Dr. Staubs to construct multi-faceted treatment plans addressing conditions such as herniated discs, sciatica, neck pain, back pain, headaches, and scoliosis within a single practice.

Regenerative Medicine and Advanced Technologies

SunCoast Integrative Healthcare offers stem cell therapy and PRP (platelet-rich plasma) therapy as part of its regenerative medicine services. These therapies are designed to support the body’s natural healing processes and are used alongside the clinic’s other modalities. The practice also utilizes Class IV laser therapy and shockwave therapy as part of its pain relief services, providing Dr. Staubs with tools to address conditions at varying stages from acute injuries to persistent chronic pain.

Auto Accident and Sports Injury Rehabilitation

The clinic provides dedicated treatment for patients recovering from auto accident injuries and sports injuries. These cases often involve complex musculoskeletal damage requiring a combination of chiropractic adjustments, rehabilitation exercises, and advanced therapies. Dr. Staubs tailors recovery plans to the specific nature and severity of each injury, whether it involves soft tissue damage, joint dysfunction, shoulder pain, hip pain, or spinal conditions.

“Our goal is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment plans that combine chiropractic care and advanced therapies to help patients naturally overcome pain and regain their mobility,” said Dr. Colby Staubs, DC, FPSC. “Each patient presents with a unique set of conditions, and our integrative approach allows us to address those conditions using the most appropriate combination of therapies available.”

The clinic also offers treatment programs for fibromyalgia management, arthritis, neuropathy, and other chronic pain conditions, as well as wellness-focused rehabilitation programs designed to support long-term mobility and function.

About SunCoast Integrative Healthcare

SunCoast Integrative Healthcare is a chiropractic and integrative pain relief clinic in St. Petersburg, Florida, led by Dr. Colby Staubs, DC, FPSC. The clinic specializes in non-surgical and drug-free treatments for pain relief, injury rehabilitation, spinal health, and regenerative medicine. More information is available at https://www.stpetersburgchiropracticinjuryrehab.com/

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q1: What types of conditions does SunCoast Integrative Healthcare treat?

A: The clinic treats a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions, including auto accident and sports injuries, chronic pain, neuropathy, and joint pain. They also provide care for specific issues such as herniated discs, sciatica, fibromyalgia, and arthritis.

Q2: What non-surgical therapies are offered at the St. Petersburg clinic?

A: SunCoast Integrative Healthcare provides various drug-free treatments, including chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression, and physical rehabilitation. The practice also utilizes advanced technologies like regenerative medicine (stem cell and PRP therapy), Class IV laser therapy, and shockwave therapy.

Q3: How does Dr. Colby Staubs approach patient treatment plans?

A: Dr. Staubs develops personalized, multi-faceted care plans based on each patient’s specific diagnosis and needs. These plans integrate traditional chiropractic care with modern therapeutic modalities to address pain and support the body’s natural healing processes.

CONTACT INFORMATION

https://thenewsfront.com/suncoast-integrative-healthcare-offers-non-surgical-pain-relief-and-regenerative-medicine-in-st-petersburg/

6514 Central Ave

St. Petersburg

FL

United States

(727) 519-3757

https://www.stpetersburgchiropracticinjuryrehab.com/

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