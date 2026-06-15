Ignition and Digits partner to power the AI-forward accounting firm

New integration connects AI-powered revenue workflows with the first AI-native ledger, helping firms make smarter pricing, billing, and growth decisions.

AI will have the biggest impact in accounting when it helps make better decisions. With Digits, we’re connecting AI-powered workflows to the first AI-native ledger so firms can act on better data.” — Greg Strickland, CEO of Ignition

SAN FRANCSICO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignition and Digits announced a new partnership and integration today at Scaling New Heights, designed to connect AI-powered revenue workflows with the first AI-native general ledger, aiming to help accounting firms make faster and more informed pricing and billing decisions.This partnership reflects a broader shift in the accounting technology landscape: from disconnected tools to an intelligent, connected stack. Together, Ignition and Digits represent a new model in which AI is embedded across both revenue workflows and the ledger, helping firms operate with greater clarity and confidence.At launch, the integration simplifies key workflows between the two platforms, including billing-related data flow, client and invoice synchronization, and improved visibility into future-dated transactions, while reducing manual accounting setup. The partnership also lays the foundation for future AI-driven capabilities such as scope-creep detection, profitability insights, and pricing optimization.“AI will have the biggest impact in accounting when it helps firms make better decisions, not just automate more tasks,” said Greg Strickland, CEO of Ignition. “With Digits, we’re connecting AI-powered revenue workflows to the first AI-native ledger so firms can act on better data — identifying opportunities, improving pricing, while staying in control of how work is delivered and billed.”Digits reimagined the general ledger with AI embedded at its core, automating routine accounting work while surfacing what requires human judgment. Combined with Ignition’s leadership in proposals, billing, payments, and pricing intelligence, the integration gives firms a modern, connected system designed for scale.“Digits is rethinking the general ledger as an intelligent system of record that automates the tedious parts of accounting,” said Jeff Seibert, Founder and CEO of Digits. “By integrating with Ignition, we’re connecting how firms sell and bill work with how that revenue is captured and understood in the ledger — creating a more complete, AI-powered financial system.”The partnership is already resonating with firms using both platforms.“For a professional services firm, Ignition and Digits are a strong fit together,” said Joshua Chapel, Founder & CEO of Mana Accounting & Advisory. “Ignition simplifies proposals, approvals, and payments, while Digits gives us clear visibility into the numbers. That combination is valuable not only for our firm, but for the clients we support as well.”To learn more about the Ignition and Digits partnership and explore the integration, visit www.ignitionapp.com/integrations/digits , where you can see how connected, AI-powered workflows are designed to help firms streamline billing, improve pricing decisions, and gain deeper financial insight.About IgnitionFounded in 2013, Ignition is the leading revenue and billing automation platform for firms and agencies to transform their sales, billing and payment processes.Ignition automates proposals, engagement letters, invoicing, payments and workflows in a single AI-powered platform, empowering 8,500+ businesses to sell, bill and get paid for their services with ease.To date, Ignition customers have managed relationships with over 2.4 million clients and earned $13b in revenue via the platform. Ignition's global workforce spans Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines, US and the UK.About DigitsDigits is the world’s first AI-native general ledger, with built-in intelligence delivering month-end close automation for accounting firms and finance teams. From 24/7 AI bookkeeping to reconciliation, workpaper automation, quality review, analysis, and report generation, Digits saves accountants and business owners countless hours of tedium and frustration every month.Launched in 2025, Digits manages $850B in financial activity across hundreds of accounting firms and thousands of businesses.Digits was founded by serial entrepreneur Jeff Seibert and is backed by almost $100M from leading VCs, including Benchmark, SoftBank, and GV, and 70+ well-known angel investors, including Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi, Dick Costolo, former CEO of Twitter, and Kevin Weil, former CPO at OpenAI and Instagram.

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