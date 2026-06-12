Canada’s #1 Hotel Welcomes the World to Victoria’s Most Vibrant Season

Abigail’s Hotel Offers Guests a Tudor Sanctuary at the Heart of Summer in Victoria: Butchart Gardens Fireworks, JazzFest, Whale Watching, and more.

Spring is my favourite season in Victoria, and by June and July, the city is just fully alive.” — Allison Fairhurst, General Manager - Abigail's Hotel

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abigail’s Hotel, Canada’s #1 Hotel as named by TripAdvisor’s 2025 and 2026 Travellers’ Choice Awards, is welcoming guests from across Canada and around the world for what General Manager Allison Fairhurst calls the city’s most extraordinary season. June and July bring Victoria alive with fireworks at Butchart Gardens, the Victoria International JazzFest, whale watching on the Salish Sea, and the Royal BC Museum’s landmark Ancient Egypt exhibition. Abigail’s, a 95-year-old Tudor mansion tucked into a quiet residential neighbourhood just minutes from the Inner Harbour, sits at the centre of all of it.“Spring is my favourite season in Victoria, and by June and July, the city is just fully alive,” said Fairhurst. “There’s so much vibrancy: the festivals, the gardens in bloom, the whale watching, the cruise ships bringing thousands of visitors through the harbour. And when guests are done with all of that, they come back to Abigail’s. To the quiet. To the gardens. To a glass of wine on the patio. That contrast is something no larger hotel can offer.”Victoria in Summer: What’s OnJune and July transform Victoria into one of Canada’s most sought-after destinations. The city’s calendar fills with world-class events, and Abigail’s guests enjoy walking access to the best of it:- Victoria International JazzFest (June 19–28): One of Canada’s premier jazz festivals takes over venues across downtown Victoria. Abigail’s Hotel is a short walk from the main festival corridor, making it the natural home base for jazz enthusiasts looking to pair world-class music with an equally world-class stay.- Butchart Gardens Fireworks (Every Saturday Evening, June & July): The Gardens’ legendary Saturday evening fireworks are a Victoria tradition, drawing locals and visitors in equal numbers. Fairhurst notes it is consistently among the top recommendations her team makes at check-in: “It’s really popular with both tourists and locals. One of those experiences people remember long after they leave.”- Royal BC Museum: Ancient Egypt Exhibition (Opening June 5): One of the most anticipated museum openings in Victoria in years, the Ancient Egypt exhibition draws a global audience. The Royal BC Museum is a short stroll from Abigail’s, making multi-day museum visits easy to fold into any stay.Whale Watching on the Salish Sea: Summer is peak season for resident orca pods and humpback whales in the waters around Victoria. The hotel’s front desk team helps guests arrange tours directly from the Inner Harbour, a fifteen-minute walk from the property.Walking Tours, Fisherman’s Wharf, and the Inner Harbour: Victoria’s waterfront is at its finest in summer. Abigail’s staff curate personalised restaurant guides and walking route maps for every guest, a tradition that reflects the hotel’s philosophy of treating guests like family rather than room numbers.The Abigail’s Difference: Tudor Tranquility in the Heart of It AllWhat sets Abigail’s apart during Victoria’s busiest season is not what the hotel adds, but what it preserves. While the city buzzes with festival energy and summer crowds, Abigail’s 30-room Tudor mansion remains a quiet residential sanctuary just off the main tourist corridors.“Guests go out and experience everything Victoria has to offer, and then they leave that really busy area and come back to the peaceful, quiet residential area that we are,” said Fairhurst. “There’s beautiful trees everywhere. We’re on a cul-de-sac, so the street is very quiet. We have beautiful gardens, an outdoor patio, and an evening social hour. We even get local deer and birds coming through the gardens to say hello.”In summer, the hotel’s gardens are in full bloom, maintained for the past 30 years by the same dedicated landscaper who has planted much of what grows there today. Fresh herbs and edible flowers from the hotel’s own garden find their way directly into the kitchen, where Head Chef Gerald crafts a new three-course breakfast menu every morning using the season’s best local produce.“In June and July, we have access to the most beautiful local produce again: local strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, fresh herbs straight from our own garden. And the smoked salmon we can source is just amazing,” Fairhurst noted. “It does not get more local than our own garden.”Chef Gerald is also mindful of guests staying multiple nights, ensuring no guest ever sees the same dish twice, whether staying two nights for JazzFest or a full week taking in everything Victoria has to offer.A Global Destination in Victoria’s Finest SeasonVictoria has long attracted visitors from across North America, but summer at Abigail’s draws a decidedly international crowd. By May, the hotel sees a distinct shift toward guests arriving from Europe, with the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany among the most prominent markets. Many are on extended two-to-six-week tours of Canada, for whom Abigail’s is often the first or last stop.“There’s a palpable shift in our guests once May hits and it carries through summer,” said Fairhurst. “These international guests want to experience as much as possible. They’ve come a long way. And when they sit down to a three-course breakfast they’ve never seen anything like it, because in Europe, breakfast is bread and cheese and jam. They see this gorgeous spread and they’re just amazed. We want them leaving here thinking this was the best part of their entire trip to Canada.”The hotel works with a network of established European tour operators built through years of attendance at events such as Rendezvous Canada. For first-time Victoria visitors, the most common reaction at checkout is that they wish they had booked more nights, which Fairhurst sees as both a compliment and an invitation to return.About Abigail’s HotelAbigail’s Hotel is a 95-year-old Tudor mansion in the heart of Victoria, British Columbia, named Canada’s #1 Hotel by TripAdvisor’s 2025 and 2026 Travellers’ Choice Awards. The adults-only, 30-room boutique property is celebrated for its three-course gourmet breakfast, fireplaces, and the personalised service of a team that knows every guest by name. With five decades of heritage hospitality and walking distance to Victoria’s Inner Harbour, Abigail’s offers intimate luxury that no larger property can replicate.

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