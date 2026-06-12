Ed Martin Automotive Partners with WISH-TV and Second Helpings for the 7th Annual Gr8 Pasta Push

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Ed Martin Automotive is proud to once again partner with WISH-TV and Second Helpings for the 7th Annual Gr8 Pasta Push, a community-wide effort aimed at helping feed families across Central Indiana.Throughout the month of June, community members are encouraged to donate boxes of pasta at any Ed Martin Automotive location. Every donation helps support the mission of Second Helpings, which uses approximately 1,500 pounds of pasta each week to prepare nutritious meals for Hoosiers facing food insecurity.Last year's Gr8 Pasta Push generated enough pasta to help produce more than 135,000 meals for individuals and families throughout Central Indiana. Organizers hope to build on that success and make an even greater impact this year."At Ed Martin Automotive, giving back to the communities we serve has always been part of who we are," said Kathy Martin Harrison. "The Gr8 Pasta Push is a simple way for our customers, employees, and neighbors to come together and help provide meals for those in need."Donation collection boxes are available at all Ed Martin Automotive locations. Every box of pasta donated helps Second Helpings continue its mission of rescuing food, fighting hunger, and creating pathways to self-sufficiency.The Gr8 Pasta Push is one of many charitable initiatives supported through Ed Martin Automotive's ongoing commitment to community involvement and service throughout Indiana.Community members are encouraged to stop by any Ed Martin Automotive dealership during June and help make a difference, one box of pasta at a time.Founded in 1955, Ed Martin Automotive Group has grown into one of Indiana's largest privately owned automotive groups, serving customers throughout Central Indiana with eleven dealership locations representing thirteen automotive brands. The company remains committed to supporting local charities, schools, and community organizations through its Ed Martin Cares initiatives.

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