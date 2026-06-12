Michigan National Guard Unit Becomes First to Field Army’s New M155 Mounted Machine Gun Optic system

GRAYLING, Mich. - Michigan Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element trained on the newest optic system for the Browning M2 machine gun at Camp Grayling\, June 10\, 2026.

The unit is the first in the U.S. Army to receive and field the M155 Mounted Machine Gun Optic system, according to Jonathan Pollard, a civilian New Equipment Training instructor with the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command.

"The M155 MMO provides a wide field of view, which allows users to quickly acquire close-range targets through the Infinity Viewfinder," Pollard said, "and long-range targets with the flip sight and 3x magnifier."

The M155 MMO is designed for use with the BOARS-M2 mount on M2 and M2A1 machine guns in mounted patrols and support units.

Pollard said the system can improve target acquisition time, situational awareness, lethality and overall effectiveness, achieving first-round accuracy of 80% to 85%.

Four soldiers with the 126th TPASE took the weapon system to Range 45 at Camp Grayling to train on zeroing procedures and target engagement with the M155 MMO.

Pollard instructed the soldiers through the zeroing process of the M155 MMO. Each soldier then took turns firing the M2A1 weapon system and engaging targets using the M155 MMO sight.

"Compared with the original iron sights, the M155 MMO illuminates targets, especially when the environmental elements are not the best," said Sgt. Eleanor Osgood, a mass communications specialist with the 126th TPASE. "The red-dot sight is very useful in ensuring the round hits the target."

According to Pollard, the M155 MMO system was developed from lessons learned over the past 20 years in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as from feedback from soldiers seeking a more accurate sight for the M2 machine gun without greatly reducing the field of view.

During the class, Pollard covered ancillary items, installation on the M2A1 machine gun, system familiarization, zeroing and preventive maintenance. He noted that soldiers must laser-bore sight the M155 MMO before live-fire exercises to ensure rounds hit the target during initial zeroing.

"From the time I shot the M2A1 with the iron sights compared to the M155 MMO system, it has enhanced my ability to shoot more accurately," said Spc. Dana Vermilye, a mass communications specialist with the 126th TPASE. "The optic overall has a lot of clarity, plus the magnifier allows you to see clearly at longer distances."

Pollard is a subject matter expert sent from TACOM to ensure the new M155 MMO went smoothly and that soldiers knew how to use the equipment to increase effectiveness, lethality, conserve ammo, and reduce downtime of the weapon system.

With new knowledge, experience, and confidence, the trained soldiers can return to their unit as subject matter experts and help bring their fellow soldiers up to speed on the M155 MMO.

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