Honored for Service Under Fire: Two Barksdale Citizen Airmen recognized for combat roles

At Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, the sound of an "Alarm Red" signified imminent danger: inbound ballistic missiles and one-way attack drones. For U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nicole Woody and Senior Airman Cesar Castillo, it also meant the mission couldn’t stop.

Volunteers from Barksdale's 307th Logistics Readiness Squadron, both airmen were deployed to the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron during a period of intense conflict. While under direct threat, they ensured aircraft remained fueled and critical cargo operations continued, playing a vital role in sustaining U.S. and coalition forces.

On May 2, their meritorious service was formally recognized.

"What these two Airmen accomplished downrange did not happen by accident," said Col. Beth Hart, the 307th Mission Support Group commander. "It is the end product from years of training, training which is the bedrock for combat deployments and is essential to operational success. Under pressure, these two Airmen responded when called upon and executed the mission to their fullest capability.”

Fueling the Fight

As the fuels distribution noncommissioned officer in charge, Woody led a team that distributed 3.9 million gallons of fuel.

"At the time, there's not a lot of time to think about the weight of it," Woody reflected. "You see what needs to be done and compartmentalize those things to carry out the mission."

During high-alert conditions, her team delivered 647,000 gallons of fuel, enabling 292 combat sorties during a critical surge. For her meritorious service in a combat zone, Woody was awarded the Bronze Star Medal.

"You don't realize how much you and your team accomplish until you see it written out," she said. "I'm proud of what we accomplished and overcame out there."

Keeping the Fleet Moving

Castillo, a material handling and equipment maintenance technician, achieved a 100% vehicle availability rate that supported the airlift of 38.5 million pounds of cargo. Under threat of attack, he executed 190 mobile maintenance calls, enabling the urgent movement of 125 missiles.

"They do not just identify problems — they engineer solutions under pressure," said Maj. Rachel Stanley, 307th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander. "Whether it is turning a wrench in austere conditions or managing complex fuel distribution networks during a surge, our airmen are trained to be proactive, resilient and mission focused."

For his outstanding service, Castillo was awarded the Air and Space Achievement Medal with a "C" Device.

A Legacy of Readiness

The recognition of these two airmen serves as a powerful reminder of the direct impact of home-station training. When asked what she wants younger airmen to take from her experience, Woody’s advice was clear:

"Show up — even when things are hard, unclear or unfair. Lead with integrity, humility and consistency. That's what earns you trust from your peers and builds real leaders."