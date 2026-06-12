Housing modernization project strengthens Army partnerships and installation resilience Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT SILL, Okla. — Army leaders, industry partners and community stakeholders gathered at Fort Sill this week to recognize ongoing energy modernization efforts that are transforming more than 1,700 Army family homes.

The event included senior leader briefings, field demonstrations of active construction and resident recognition to highlight the collaborative effort between the Army, Corvias, and other partners working to improve installation infrastructure while enhancing quality of life for Soldiers and their families.

The Fort Sill project is modernizing on-post military housing with new high-efficiency ground source heat pumps, AI-enabled smart thermostats and home controls, and upgraded water heating systems.

The modernization effort also supports Army priorities for energy resilience and installation readiness.

"As we leverage advanced technologies and industry partnerships to build a more resilient Fort Sill, it is essential for our collective teams to be synchronized through this process to rapidly deliver the enhanced homes our military families deserve and to generate critical savings that can be reinvested back into Fort Sill and our people” said U.S. Army Col. John Morgan, Fort Sill garrison commander.

Installation leaders toured active project sites and observed the phased construction process, including drilling operations and residential equipment installation. Project partners discussed ongoing efforts to reduce impacts to residents by improving construction sequencing, accelerating yard restoration and incorporating lessons learned as work progresses across the community.

For Corvias, the project reflects a long-term approach to responsible asset stewardship and partnership with the Army.

"Every improvement we make is ultimately about the families who call Fort Sill home," said Kolby Stobbe, Senior Vice President of Property Operations for Corvias.

"More reliable heating and cooling systems, smart home technology and proactive maintenance tools help deliver a better resident experience while reducing service disruptions and improving day-to-day quality of life."

The Fort Sill project is part of a broader effort across the Corvias military housing portfolio to modernize critical infrastructure, strengthen energy resilience and support the Army's commitment to providing safe, reliable and sustainable housing for Soldiers and their families.