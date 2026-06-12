Air Force dental leader receives second star

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Robert K. Bogart, an Air Force dentist whose military career spans nearly three decades, was promoted to major general during a ceremony at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center on May 19.

Lt. Gen. (Dr.) John J. DeGoes, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General and Air Force Medical Command commander, presided over the event, praising Bogart’s unwavering commitment to service and his far-reaching impact on military medicine.

Bogart currently serves as director of Defense Health Network Central and commander of Medical Readiness Command-Alpha, AFMEDCOM, where he oversees healthcare delivery for 39 military medical treatment facilities and 45 dental clinics, and five Air Force medical wings worldwide -- ensuring the readiness and well-being of the total force. As chief of the Air Force Dental Corps, he also provides policy and operational guidance for more than 900 dentists and 2,500 dental technicians, shaping the future of Air Force dental care.

“It’s my distinct honor to stand before you to officiate and celebrate the well-deserved promotion to major general of a truly exceptional officer, Brig. Gen. Robert K. Bogart,” DeGoes said. “We’re here not just to recognize a career of unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and a profound impact on the United States Air Force and the Military Health System, but we’re also recognizing Bob’s potential to do even more.”

DeGoes highlighted Bogart’s distinguished record, from establishing the Air Force’s first Department of Veterans Affairs-Department of War oral surgery practice to leading through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also credited Bogart with playing a pivotal role in the $51 billion transformation of the Military Health System, noting he was at “the epicenter of the most significant transformation of the Military Health System in decades.”

Prior to his current assignment, Bogart commanded the 711th Human Performance Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where he demonstrated not only his ability to lead complex organizations, but also his commitment to advancing how the Air Force prepares and sustains its Airmen. “His career has been a continuous upward trajectory of increased responsibility and unparalleled success,” DeGoes said. “His promotion is not just a recognition of his past accomplishments, but an investment in the future of the Air Force, the Air Force Medical Service, and Air Force Medical Command.”

The ceremony also paid tribute to Bogart’s family -- his wife of 37 years, Kim, and their children, Kate, Keegan, and Keely -- whose steadfast support has been a constant throughout 17 moves and countless assignments. DeGoes thanked them for their sacrifices and resilience.

After his family pinned on his new rank, Bogart took to the podium to express heartfelt gratitude to his loved ones, mentors, and colleagues.

“Kim’s incredible support is really what has enabled me to do the things that I’ve done, because she’s believed in me,” Bogart said.

He emphasized the importance of teamwork and mentorship, crediting his success to those he has served alongside. “Throughout my career, I have tried to invest and give back to the folks I work with -- not just so they could be successful, but so they could succeed me and be the future,” he said.

In his current role as DHN Central director and MRC-A commander, “I am with an incredible team of experts, folks who are making a huge difference every day in very challenging circumstances. And I am honored to be there. I am honored to be with that team.”

Bogart also noted that he remains credentialed and looks forward to continuing clinical practice at Wilford Hall, where he completed both his residency and fellowship.

With a career marked by five commands, leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a legacy of innovation in military healthcare, Bogart’s promotion is both a recognition of his extraordinary service and a promise for the future of Air Force medicine.