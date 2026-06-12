Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic Chamblee Expands European Diagnostics for Audi, BMW, and Mercedes Owners

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Chamblee independent shop adds factory-level scan tools and software to service luxury European makes outside the dealership.

CHAMBLEE, GA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic has expanded its European vehicle diagnostic capabilities at the Chamblee location, adding factory-level scan tools and manufacturer-specific software for Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, and Volvo. The expansion gives drivers along the I-285 corridor and across the broader DeKalb County area an independent alternative to dealership service for the most software-dependent vehicles on the road today, without compromising on diagnostic depth or programming capability.European vehicles built in the past decade rely heavily on coded modules, adaptive software, and proprietary communication protocols that generic diagnostic equipment cannot fully access. Battery replacements on a current-generation BMW require coding the new battery to the vehicle's energy management system, or the alternator will not adjust charging output correctly. Brake pad replacements on Mercedes models with electronic parking brakes require software-driven retraction procedures before the calipers can be opened. Audi vehicles equipped with Quattro all-wheel-drive systems require manufacturer-specific procedures during component service to maintain proper torque distribution. Without the right diagnostic platform, even routine maintenance can leave warning lights illuminated or systems operating in degraded modes long after the repair has been completed.The Chamblee facility at 3733 N Peachtree Road originally opened as Optimum Auto Repair before Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic acquired the shop in December 2021. The expanded diagnostic platform draws on the company's deep European specialty heritage, including the Buckhead location's roots as Road Britannia, founded by Ken Dewis in 1971. Chamblee technicians can now perform module coding, adaptation procedures, and bidirectional component testing previously available only at franchised dealerships. The shop's technicians complete ongoing training to keep pace with software updates from each manufacturer, and equipment receives regular updates as new vehicle generations enter the service market."Independent shops used to refer European drivers back to the dealer the moment a complex coding issue came up," said a company representative at Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic in Chamblee, GA . "We now handle adaptive transmission resets, steering angle calibrations, and battery registrations in-house, which means our customers stay with us instead of paying dealership labor rates for routine programming work."The expanded program serves European vehicle owners throughout Chamblee, Doraville, Brookhaven, Dunwoody, Tucker, and surrounding DeKalb County communities. The Chamblee location's position near the I-285 corridor makes it a practical option for commuters who would otherwise face longer drives to franchised dealerships in Buckhead or further north. Customers receive Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic's standard 48-point complimentary inspection alongside European-specific diagnostic scans, with all findings documented and classified by urgency using the company's red, yellow, and green system. Service work performed using the new diagnostic platform carries the shop's nationwide TechNet warranty covering parts and labor for 24 months or 24,000 miles, transferable across the TechNet network for drivers who travel beyond Georgia.Blue Ridge Automotive - European & Domestic is a multi-location independent auto repair shop serving Asian, Domestic, and European vehicles throughout metro Atlanta. The company operates facilities in Buckhead, Chamblee, and Marietta, with additional service coverage for Decatur drivers. Founded in December 2021 with the acquisition of Optimum Auto Repair in Chamblee and expanded in 2023 with the integration of Road Britannia in Buckhead, the shop holds RepairPal, TechNet, and CarMax certifications and was named a 2022 Nextdoor Neighborhood Favorite. To learn more or schedule a European vehicle diagnostic appointment at the Chamblee location, visit https://blueridgeauto.co/car-repair-shop-marietta-ga/ ###Media ContactBlue Ridge Automotive - European & DomesticAddress: 3733 N Peachtree Rd, Chamblee, GA 30341Phone: (770) 216-8474Website: https://blueridgeauto.co/car-repair-shop-marietta-ga/

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