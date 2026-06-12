Trailhead Community Invites the Public to Summer Open House in Littleton

Trailhead Community Logo

Tour available homes, meet the Trailhead team, and learn about independent living for adults with and without IDD. Unique real estate opportunity for families.

Many families seek housing that balances independence and community,. This event helps people see what life at Trailhead could look like.” — Jeans Wildemann

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LITTLETON, Colo. — Trailhead Community will host a Summer Open House on Saturday, July 25, from 1:00p.m. to 4:00 p.m., inviting the public to tour one of Colorado's first intentionally inclusive housing communities.The event will provide an opportunity for prospective residents, families, and community members to exploreavailable homes, tour community spaces, meet members of the Trailhead team, and learn more aboutindependent living opportunities for adults with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities.Since opening its doors, Trailhead has welcomed residents seeking a housing option that combines independence,accessibility, and meaningful community connection. Visitors will have the chance to experience the communityfirsthand and learn how Trailhead's resident-centered model supports individuals in building lives of their ownwhile remaining connected to a supportive neighborhood."Many families spend years searching for housing options that balance independence with community," saidJeans Wildemann, Executive Director of Trailhead Community. "We hope this event gives people theopportunity to see what's possible and envision what life at Trailhead could look like for themselves or a lovedone."Trailhead Community is home to adults with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities living sideby side in a vibrant, mixed-ability community. Designed using Universal Design principles, the communityincludes accessible homes, shared amenities, and opportunities for residents to participate in community lifewhile maintaining the independence of living in their own home.The Summer Open House is free and open to the public. Individuals exploring future housing options, familymembers planning for the next chapter, and community members interested in learning more about inclusivehousing are encouraged to attend. Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP through the TrailheadCommunity website. This is a great opportunity for families with adults with developmental disabilities to learn how Trailhead Community can be a housing option for you. This unique real estate opportunity in Littleton, CO could be a great fit for you or your loved ones.Event InformationTrailhead Community Summer Open HouseSaturday, July 25, 2026 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.12983 W. Ida Avenue Littleton, CO 80127If you can't attend the event, want more information, or would like to donate and support to further this mission please visit www.trailheadcommunity.org or contact Trailhead Community at 303-525-0668.About Trailhead CommunityTrailhead Community is an inclusive housing community in Littleton, Colorado, where adults with and withoutintellectual and developmental disabilities live independently within a connected and supportive environment.Through accessible design, resident-centered programming, and intentional community building, Trailheadcreates opportunities for individuals of all abilities to thrive.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.