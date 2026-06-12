2026 Waldo County Teacher of the Year Brings Economics to Life for Monroe Elementary School Students

2026 Waldo County Teacher of the Year Rachel Norgang (standing in the back of the group) poses with her students.

When students in Rachel Norgang’s second- and third-grade classes at Monroe Elementary School learn about economics, they don’t just read about businesses in a textbook. They visit gravel pits, tour working farms, explore event venues, and meet artists whose work is displayed around the world.

Norgang, who was recently named the 2026 Waldo County Teacher of the Year, has spent the past four years bringing her students out into the Monroe community for an annual “Entrepreneur Roadshow.” This field experience is part of an, place-based social studies unit on the economy, designed to help students understand economic concepts such as goods and services, wants and needs, and the distinct roles businesses play in communities.

“Making this lesson place-based and focused on local businesses is more engaging for students,” Norgang said. “My first goal is student learning, and not far behind that is another goal: to increase buy-in and support for our school within the greater Monroe community.”

After some learning in the classroom, students spend an entire day meeting local entrepreneurs and seeing firsthand how businesses operate.

This year’s Entrepreneur Roadshow included visits to four Monroe-area businesses:



Davis Dirtworks, where owner Derek Davis showed students a working gravel pit and quarry operation, explained heavy equipment, and answered questions about running a business.



Second Frost Farm, where owners James Gagne and Naomi Brautigam guided students through hoop houses, vegetable fields, wash stations, and cold storage rooms. Students also sampled sauerkraut made from farm-grown produce.



The Barn at Rosemoore, where owner Ashlie Stubbs welcomed students to tour the event venue, learn about hosting weddings and celebrations, and enjoy lunch in the barn.



The studio and grounds of bronze sculptor Forest Hart, where students explored outdoor sculptures, toured the artist’s workspace, and learned about the creative and business sides of professional art.

Throughout the day, students asked thoughtful questions such as:

Why did you decide to start your business?

What is the hardest part of running your business?

What is your favorite part of running your business?

What does a successful year look like?

What advice do you have for us in school and life?

The experience left a lasting impression on students.

After tasting sauerkraut at Second Frost Farm, one student enthusiastically declared, “This is the best thing my tongue has ever touched.”

Another student, inspired by the work of sculptor Forest Hart, remarked, “This guy should be famous.”

Back in the classroom, students reflected on what they learned before launching into a persuasive writing project. Using facts gathered during the field trip and opinions they formed about the businesses, students began creating advertisements designed to attract customers.

“We are convincing people to go to the businesses!” one student explained during a lesson discussion.

Students brainstormed the most compelling features of each business, developed persuasive hooks, and drafted advertisements highlighting the products, services, and experiences offered by these local entrepreneurs.

Some of the student-created opening lines included:

“Do you hear that engine roaring? It’s probably Derek from Davis Dirtworks!”

“Do you see that bronze sculpture right in your way? That was built by Forest Hart!”

“Have you heard of Second Frost Farm? They have a variety of vegetables.”

“Would you believe you can have a baby shower at The Barn at Rosemoore?”

Students are now revising and illustrating their advertisements before recording narrated presentations that will be shared digitally with business owners, families, and the broader community.

Norgang credits Monroe Elementary School Principal Jodie Dupuy for helping make projects like this possible.

“I have a great principal who supports and encourages connections to the community,” Norgang said.

The Entrepreneur Roadshow exemplifies the power of place-based education—connecting classroom learning to real-world experiences, while strengthening relationships between schools and their communities. For Norgang’s students, economics is no longer an abstract concept. It’s the farm down the road, the quarry in town, the event venue hosting celebrations, and the artist creating sculptures in their own community.

Through experiences like these, students gain a deeper understanding of how local businesses contribute to the economy while developing critical thinking, communication, and writing skills that will serve them well in the future.

This story was written in collaboration with Monroe Elementary School in RSU 3. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.

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