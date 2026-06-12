Protect the places you love during PlayCleanGo Awareness Week, June 6-13

“Nearly 50% of endangered or threatened fish, wildlife and plants are at risk due to invasive species, which people unintentionally spread with their boots, tires, boats, firewood, pets and more,” said Joanne Foreman, Invasive Species Program communications specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. “But the good news is, by taking a few easy steps, everyone spending time in nature can be part of the solution.”

Adopting “PlayCleanGo” can help prevent the spread of invasive species on land and in the water.