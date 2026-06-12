MPD Seeking Suspect in Theft Offenses
The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in two theft offenses in Southeast.
On May 7, 2026, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the report of a theft in the 2000 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The suspect approached the victim's patio and stole building material. CCN: 26061545
On May 14, 2026, at approximately 4:04 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the report of a theft in the 1600 block of W Street, Southeast. The suspect approached the victim’s yard and stole property. CCN: 26421783
The suspect was captured by surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in the video linked here https://youtu.be/sgGmoFEdSFo .
Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
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