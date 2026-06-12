LAT Productions Expands Pillars Of Power Into A Six-Film Documentary Series Featuring Co-Stars Of The Secret

Co-Directors Moe Rock and Dawna Campbell

The Conversation Audiences Would Not Let End Is Now a Six-Film Documentary Series With the World's Foremost Thought Leaders

The world needs truth. It needs authenticity. It needs people who have done the work standing up and saying what they actually know.” — Dr. Dawna Campbell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAT Productions officially announces the expansion of Pillars of Power: The Hidden Secret Behind Achieving Greatness into the Pillars of Power Documentary Series, each film going deeper into one of the foundational forces that shape every human life. The original film introduced the world to five foundational pillars. The series takes each one further than a single film ever could, creating a body of work designed to reach global audiences for generations to come.

The series consists of six standalone documentaries: The Money Matrix, The Relationship Within, The Health Truth, The Mental Wellness Transformation, The Heart of Spirituality, and as a bonus film, The 6th Pillar, a deep dive into virtue, the one foundational force nobody is talking about. The original Pillars of Power documentary identified five foundational pillars at the core of an extraordinary life: Money, Relationships, Health, Mental Wellness, and Spirituality. Each film in the series is designed to go deeper into one of those pillars, complete with its own mission, vision, and cast of featured experts. Where the original film opened the door, each installment walks through it.

The Pillars of Power Documentary Series reunites the seven co-stars of the global phenomenon The Secret, Jack Canfield, Rev. Michael Beckwith, Lisa Nichols, Dr. Joe Vitale, Marie Diamond, Dr. John Demartini, and John Assaraf, under the direction of Grammy-nominated co-directors Moe Rock and Dawna Campbell. Joining them are internationally recognized thought leaders Ken Honda, Sharon Lechter, Jerry Sargeant, Sonia Choquette, and additional headliners to be announced as casting is confirmed.

"The world does not need more content," said executive producer and co-director Dawna Campbell. "It needs truth. It needs authenticity. It needs people who have done the work standing up and saying what they actually know. That is what the Pillars of Power series is. Six films that go deeper, ask harder questions, and refuse to stay on the surface. We are redefining what thought leadership looks like on screen and opening new pathways for people who are ready to do more than watch. We are here to make a difference, and these six films are the beginning of that."

The Pillars of Power Documentary Series is actively casting featured experts across all six pillars. Thought leaders, scientists, authors, and visionaries are invited to join a production alongside the co-stars of The Secret and the world's foremost thought leaders. Each pillar film carries its own mission, vision, and cast, offering featured experts a platform within a global documentary series committed to depth, authenticity, and lasting impact.

Pillars of Power: The Hidden Secret Behind Achieving Greatness made its world premiere June 11, 2026 at the Culver City Theater in Culver City, California, to an audience of thought leaders, visionaries, and filmmakers. The film features seven co-stars of the global phenomenon The Secret, marking the first time seven co-stars have appeared together in a featured film since The Secret itself. Co-directed by Grammy-nominated Moe Rock and Grammy-nominated Dawna Campbell and produced by LAT Productions, the film is now available for screening and distribution. For tickets and screening information, visit www.thepillarsofpower.com.

About Pillars of Power: The Hidden Secret Behind Achieving Greatness

Pillars of Power: The Hidden Secret Behind Achieving Greatness is a documentary produced by the Los Angeles Tribune Film Division, directed by Moe Rock and Dawna Campbell, that brings together global thought leaders for an exploration into what it truly means to live a powerful, purpose-driven life. Structured around five foundational pillars, Money, Relationships, Health, Mental Wellness, and Spirituality, the film draws on both ancient wisdom and modern science to examine how lasting success is born from alignment of the mind, body, and spirit.

For more information, visit www.thepillarsofpower.com.

Pillars of Power | Movie Trailer

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