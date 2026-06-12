Governor Morrisey Appoints Erin Hunter as West Virginia Insurance Commissioner ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced the appointment of Erin Hunter as Commissioner of the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner, effective July 1, 2026. Hunter will succeed Commissioner Allan L. McVey, who is retiring after nearly a decade of service to the state.

"Erin Hunter has spent more than a decade serving West Virginians through the Offices of the Insurance Commissioner and has earned a reputation as a knowledgeable and effective leader," said Governor Morrisey. "I am confident she will build on the agency's strong foundation, and I thank Allan McVey for his years of dedicated service to the people of West Virginia."

Hunter joined the Offices of the Insurance Commissioner in December 2012 as Legal Regulatory Counsel and steadily advanced through the agency's leadership ranks, serving as General Counsel and later Deputy Insurance Commissioner. During her tenure, she played a key role in regulatory oversight, legislative initiatives, and agency operations while helping guide insurance policy affecting consumers and businesses across the state.

A graduate of West Virginia University, Hunter earned bachelor's degrees in Political Science and English before receiving her Juris Doctor from the West Virginia University College of Law.

McVey was appointed Insurance Commissioner in 2017 and later served as Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Administration before returning to lead the agency in 2021. His retirement becomes effective June 30, 2026.