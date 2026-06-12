Crystal Buie, Recognized by Influential Women, Leads Divinely Chosen Nonprofit as Founder and CEO

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Educational Equity Through Leadership and Hands-On Youth EmpowermentCrystal Buie, based in Sacramento, California, is a nonprofit leader and advocate for educational equity dedicated to transforming the educational experiences and opportunities for underserved children. As the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Divinely Chosen Nonprofit, she develops structured pathways for elementary-aged students to acquire leadership, project management, and communication skills through hands-on, project-based learning initiatives.With over 15 years of administrative experience, Crystal demonstrates a strong foundation in organizational expertise and operational excellence in her mission-driven work. She integrates structured processes with purposeful objectives, ensuring that each program she leads is designed to generate measurable outcomes for students and the wider community. Her philosophy emphasizes that education should encompass not only academic achievement but also the development of real-world skills that foster confidence, independence, and preparedness for the future.Crystal is currently pursuing a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership at Arizona State University, further strengthening her ability to translate leadership theory into practical, equitable solutions. She previously earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Leadership, graduating summa cum laude, reflecting her academic dedication and commitment to excellence. Her education continues to inform her ability to design programs that empower children to take ownership of their learning and recognize their full potential.In addition to her academic and professional achievements, Crystal demonstrates a sustained commitment to lifelong learning and personal development. Her emerging interest in quantum physics illustrates her curiosity about complex systems and her ongoing pursuit of broader knowledge. This mindset of exploration and discovery informs her leadership approach, promoting innovation and adaptability in her interactions with students.Through Divinely Chosen Nonprofit, Crystal broadens her impact beyond the classroom. Her organization focuses on mentorship, advocacy, and the development of social-emotional skills in children. She is dedicated to helping young learners recognize their intelligence, creativity, and voice. By creating safe, empowering spaces, she gives underserved students opportunities to explore their abilities, build confidence, and envision a future of possibility.Crystal credits her achievements to the foundation laid by her upbringing, shaped by her father’s unwavering belief in her and his encouragement to pursue a college education. This experience profoundly influenced her outlook and motivated her to pursue self-directed learning, enabling her to recognize her intellectual abilities and potential. Furthermore, it strengthened her commitment to providing children from comparable backgrounds with access to opportunities that empower them to aspire to and achieve more, regardless of their circumstances.One of the most influential pieces of advice Crystal has received is the affirmation that her story and influence matter—that she is intelligent and capable of using her experiences to create meaningful change. This guidance continues to shape her confidence as a leader and advocate.To young women entering the field of nonprofit leadership and education, Crystal encourages perseverance, resilience, and self-care. She emphasizes the importance of staying the course even when challenges arise, while also making time for personal well-being and joy. She highlights activities such as hiking, horseback riding, exercise, and reading as essential outlets for maintaining balance and mental clarity.One of Crystal’s primary challenges in her growing work is balancing the demands of expanding her organization while building a stronger support team. As Divinely Chosen continues to grow, she recognizes the importance of collaboration and additional resources to extend the nonprofit’s reach and to more effectively impact more children.At the core of Crystal’s work are values centered on making a meaningful difference in children’s lives, advancing awareness of educational equity, and ensuring every student has access to opportunities that foster growth and leadership. Her leadership, creativity, and unwavering dedication to youth development position her as a transformative force in education and community impact.Learn More about Crystal Buie:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Crystal-Buie Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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