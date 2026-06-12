Capital City Roofing Founder Brad Strawbridge Joins RT3 (Roofing Technology Think Tank) Board of Directors

Brad Strawbridge to RT3 Board of Directors A beautifully completed residential roofing project by Capital City Roofing, showcasing quality craftsmanship and the company’s commitment to Excellence in Roofing, Powered by Innovation & Integrity. Capital City Roofing | "Leadership in Roofing: Built on Integrity, Driven by Results" BuilderLync Logo Capital City Roofing | "Excellence in Roofing, Powered by Innovation & Integrity"

Brad Strawbridge, CEO of Capital City Roofing and of BuilderLync, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of RT3, the Roofing Technology Think Tank.

The roofing companies that win the next decade will be the ones that adopt technology with discipline, RT3 brings together the people pushing the industry forward, and I am glad to contribute.” — Brad Strawbridge, Founder & CEO of Capital City Roofing

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital City Roofing today announced that Founder and CEO Brad Strawbridge has been appointed to the Board of Directors of RT3, the Roofing Technology Think Tank. RT3 brings together roofing professionals and technology leaders focused on advancing innovation and technology adoption across the roofing industry.

Strawbridge brings the perspective of an operator who has built and deployed technology inside a high-growth roofing company. He is the co-founder of BuilderLync, an operating platform built for roofing contractors, and has led Capital City Roofing's adoption of drone inspection, data-driven condition scoring, and technology-enabled sales and production systems.

"The roofing companies that win the next decade will be the ones that adopt technology with discipline," said Strawbridge. "RT3 brings together the people pushing the industry forward, and I am glad to contribute an operator's perspective, including the lessons from building our own platform from the inside out."

Related Coverage

Read the full announcement on the RT3 blog: https://rt3thinktank.com/roofing-technology-think-tank-announces-brad-strawbridge-as-new-board-member/

Coverage from RoofersCoffeeShop: https://www.rooferscoffeeshop.com/post/roofing-technology-think-tank-announces-brad-strawbridge-as-new-board-member

Coverage from Roofing Contractor: https://www.roofingcontractor.com/articles/102315-rt3-names-brad-strawbridge-to-board-of-directors

About Capital City Roofing

Capital City Roofing is a residential, commercial, and multi-family roofing company headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving property owners across Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Texas. The company holds both GAF Master Elite and CertainTeed ShingleMaster Premier certifications, and also holds GAF Commercial and GenFlex Commercial certifications. Capital City Roofing is a National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA) member and a Roofing Alliance Guarantor Member. Every estimate includes the company's signature 27-Point Inspection, a drone, on-roof, and attic evaluation scored on a 100-Point Condition Index, with a photo report the property owner keeps whether they hire Capital City Roofing or not. The company completes more than 1000 roofing projects annually ranging from repairs, roof maintenance plans, and full roof replacements and maintains a 4.9 to 5.0 star rating across 250-plus Google reviews. Capital City Roofing is led by Founder and CEO Brad Strawbridge. Learn more at www.capitalcityroofing.net. Excellence in Roofing, Powered by Innovation and Integrity.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jacqueline Garcia, Executive Assistant

Capital City Roofing

(470) 766-3285

info@capitalcityroofing.net

www.capitalcityroofing.net

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