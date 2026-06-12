Capital City Roofing Founder Brad Strawbridge Joins RT3 (Roofing Technology Think Tank) Board of Directors

Capital City Roofing Founder Brad Strawbridge Joins RT3 (Roofing Technology Think Tank) Board of Directors

Brad Strawbridge to RT3 Board of Directors

Residential home with newly installed roof by Capital City Roofing featuring company logo and tagline Excellence in Roofing, Powered by Innovation & Integrity

A beautifully completed residential roofing project by Capital City Roofing, showcasing quality craftsmanship and the company’s commitment to Excellence in Roofing, Powered by Innovation & Integrity.

Image of a multi-family apartment complex with a branded truck from Capital City Roofing located in Alpharetta, GA, with the tagline "Leadership in Roofing Built on Integrity." Also showing manufacturer certification badges from GAF for Commercial Certifi

Capital City Roofing | "Leadership in Roofing: Built on Integrity, Driven by Results"

This is a picture of the company logo for BuilderLync, the AI driven roofing specific CRM and operating system.

BuilderLync Logo

This is a logo for Capital City Roofing in Alpharetta, GA

Capital City Roofing | "Excellence in Roofing, Powered by Innovation & Integrity"

Brad Strawbridge, CEO of Capital City Roofing and of BuilderLync, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of RT3, the Roofing Technology Think Tank.

The roofing companies that win the next decade will be the ones that adopt technology with discipline, RT3 brings together the people pushing the industry forward, and I am glad to contribute.”
— Brad Strawbridge, Founder & CEO of Capital City Roofing

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital City Roofing today announced that Founder and CEO Brad Strawbridge has been appointed to the Board of Directors of RT3, the Roofing Technology Think Tank. RT3 brings together roofing professionals and technology leaders focused on advancing innovation and technology adoption across the roofing industry.

Strawbridge brings the perspective of an operator who has built and deployed technology inside a high-growth roofing company. He is the co-founder of BuilderLync, an operating platform built for roofing contractors, and has led Capital City Roofing's adoption of drone inspection, data-driven condition scoring, and technology-enabled sales and production systems.

"The roofing companies that win the next decade will be the ones that adopt technology with discipline," said Strawbridge. "RT3 brings together the people pushing the industry forward, and I am glad to contribute an operator's perspective, including the lessons from building our own platform from the inside out."

Related Coverage
Read the full announcement on the RT3 blog: https://rt3thinktank.com/roofing-technology-think-tank-announces-brad-strawbridge-as-new-board-member/
Coverage from RoofersCoffeeShop: https://www.rooferscoffeeshop.com/post/roofing-technology-think-tank-announces-brad-strawbridge-as-new-board-member
Coverage from Roofing Contractor: https://www.roofingcontractor.com/articles/102315-rt3-names-brad-strawbridge-to-board-of-directors

About Capital City Roofing
Capital City Roofing is a residential, commercial, and multi-family roofing company headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving property owners across Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Texas. The company holds both GAF Master Elite and CertainTeed ShingleMaster Premier certifications, and also holds GAF Commercial and GenFlex Commercial certifications. Capital City Roofing is a National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA) member and a Roofing Alliance Guarantor Member. Every estimate includes the company's signature 27-Point Inspection, a drone, on-roof, and attic evaluation scored on a 100-Point Condition Index, with a photo report the property owner keeps whether they hire Capital City Roofing or not. The company completes more than 1000 roofing projects annually ranging from repairs, roof maintenance plans, and full roof replacements and maintains a 4.9 to 5.0 star rating across 250-plus Google reviews. Capital City Roofing is led by Founder and CEO Brad Strawbridge. Learn more at www.capitalcityroofing.net. Excellence in Roofing, Powered by Innovation and Integrity.

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Jacqueline Garcia, Executive Assistant
Capital City Roofing
(470) 766-3285
info@capitalcityroofing.net
www.capitalcityroofing.net

Jacqui Garcia
Visionary Enterprises Group
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Jacqui Garcia
Visionary Enterprises Group
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Capital City Roofing
360 Winkler Dr Suite E
Alpharetta, Georgia, 30004
United States
+1 404-897-0337
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About

Capital City Roofing is a leading residential, multifamily, and commercial roofing company serving the Greater Atlanta area, Greater Nashville region, and surrounding communities. The company is recognized for delivering top-tier craftsmanship backed by advanced technology and a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, and integrity. Founded by industry veteran Brad Strawbridge, Capital City Roofing leverages more than a decade of national home-services and roofing leadership to create a modern, customer-centric roofing experience. Specializing in roof replacements, storm damage restoration, multi-family roofing, commercial roofing, and free inspections, Capital City Roofing holds elite manufacturer certifications including GAF Commercial Certified, GAF Master Elite, and CertainTeed ShingleMaster PREMIER. These designations place the company among the most trusted and highly qualified roofing contractors in the Southeast. Capital City Roofing integrates automation, AI-enhanced customer engagement, instant roof estimating, and transparent financing options to deliver a streamlined, high-quality experience for homeowners, property managers, and business owners. Within its first year, the company scaled to multi-million-dollar performance, reflecting its operational excellence and commitment to superior service. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia—with a growing presence in Nashville, Tennessee—Capital City Roofing continues to expand across the Southeast while maintaining deep involvement in local communities, charitable initiatives, and industry associations. The company’s mission remains consistent: to raise the standard of roofing through integrity-driven service and world-class innovation.

Capital City Roofing | The Best Roofing Company in North Atlanta & Nashville

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