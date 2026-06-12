ShopGoodwill.com Announces Evan Hirsch as Resident Secondhand Fashion Expert

Evan Hirsch, ShopGoodwill.com's new Resident Secondhand Fashion Expert ShopGoodwill.com Logo

Following New York Fashion Week Collaborations, Partnership Expands to Feature "Evan's Picks" Curated Section, Sustainable Styling Tips, and Upcycling Guides

I want to show people everywhere that thrifted fashion isn't just about finding a deal; it's about unlocking your personal style and breathing new life into forgotten textiles through upcycling.” — Evan Hirsch

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShopGoodwill.com®, the pioneering e-commerce platform for Goodwill Industries, today officially announced fashion designer and sustainability advocate Evan Hirsch as the site’s resident Secondhand Fashion Expert. This announcement marks the next chapter of an incredibly successful partnership, following their critically acclaimed, thrift-sourced runway collections presented during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) in September 2025 and February 2026.

In this new role, Hirsch will leverage his unique design eye and passion for sustainable fashion to universalize thrift shopping for consumers everywhere. Navigating ShopGoodwill.com’s massive, dynamic inventory of more than 100,000 unique items listed daily, Hirsch will provide shoppers with expert styling strategies, trend reports, and actionable advice on discovering one-of-a-kind wardrobe statement pieces online.

Central to the collaboration is the launch of the dedicated "Evan's Picks" section on ShopGoodwill.com. Visitors to the site can draw inspiration from a curated vision board of Hirsch’s favorite secondhand finds across vintage apparel, designer staples, and standout accessories, and bid on them directly.

In addition to curation, Hirsch will develop educational content focused on his signature design ethos: upcycling and transforming pre-loved clothing into modern, elevated fashion pieces that keep high-quality textiles out of the global waste stream.

"Collaborating with ShopGoodwill.com for two consecutive seasons at New York Fashion Week proved that world-class style can be entirely sustainable, affordable, and filled with history," said Hirsch. “Stepping into the role of resident Secondhand Fashion Expert is a thrilling next step because it allows me to connect directly with the online thrifting community.”

By making thrift shopping more approachable, interactive, and design-focused, the partnership aims to inspire a broader audience to integrate secondhand goods into their everyday shopping routines. Whether looking for accessible everyday fashion, vintage luxury items, or materials for DIY upcycling projects, consumers can look to ShopGoodwill.com and Hirsch for inspiration that benefits both their wardrobe, the planet and local communities around the country.

“I want to show people everywhere that thrifted fashion isn't just about finding a deal; it's about unlocking your personal style, breathing new life into forgotten textiles through upcycling, and actively reducing our environmental footprint,” Hirsch continued. “There are hidden masterpieces waiting in those 100,000 inventory items, and I can't wait to help shoppers discover and style them!”

Every purchase on ShopGoodwill.com supports Goodwill’s workforce development mission, helping people access training, education and sustainable employment opportunities. Unlike for-profit thrift giants, secondhand shopping on ShopGoodwill.com or at brick-and-mortar Goodwill locations benefit local communities and change lives.

The "Evan’s Picks" curated section and Hirsch's seasonal styling guides are live today on ShopGoodwill.com.

About ShopGoodwill.com

ShopGoodwill.com is the first e-commerce auction platform created, owned, and operated by a nonprofit organization, and the exclusive online marketplace for the Goodwill network.

ShopGoodwill.com was designed to provide an engaging online shopping destination that would further the Goodwill mission of helping people with training, education, and employment opportunities. Today, 100+ Goodwill organizations sell unique secondhand items on the site, including art, antiques, collectibles, apparel, jewelry, electronics, and more. More than 85% of the revenue from these auction sales fund Goodwill’s life-changing workforce development and job placement programs for people across the country.

As the pioneer of online sustainable shopping, ShopGoodwill.com continues to be the trusted digital bridge for Goodwill sellers and shoppers to forge long-term relationships that help people advance themselves and their communities. More than $3.2 billion in revenue has been generated on ShopGoodwill.com since its launch in 1999. The e-commerce site was created by and continues to be operated by Goodwill of Orange County, CA. To learn more, visit ShopGoodwill.com.

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