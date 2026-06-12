Work begins June 15 on Loop 303 southward expansion

GOODYEAR – The Arizona Department of Transportation is launching a $613 million, approximately four-year project to extend Loop 303 southward in the West Valley from Van Buren Street to Maricopa County 85. This improvement will set up an eventual connection with the planned State Route 30.

Spanning approximately 4 miles, much of which will follow the current alignment of Cotton Lane, planned improvements will create three general purpose lanes in each direction between Van Buren Street and Lower Buckeye Road and two general purpose lanes in each direction between Lower Buckeye Road and MC 85.

The project includes completing the southern half of the Van Buren Street traffic interchange, creating a full diamond interchange at Yuma Road, and creating a half diamond interchange at Lower Buckeye Road and Elwood Street. The freeway will be elevated over cross streets and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

One-way frontage roads will be built to maintain local access, and sound walls will be constructed where needed.

Initial work to clear the corridor will begin on June 15. Construction of a new northbound frontage road is scheduled to begin this fall. North- and southbound Cotton Lane traffic will then be shifted onto this frontage road, so the major construction work can begin on the new freeway.

Periodic lane restrictions and closures will be needed on Loop 303 and Cotton Lane, Loop 303 ramps and cross streets. These restrictions will occur primarily during overnight hours and weekends to minimize traffic impacts. Closures lasting up to 60 days will be needed at some cross streets.

Access to businesses will be maintained during the entire project.

The southern end of the Loop 303 extension will have a signalized intersection with MC 85. In the future, the new extension will connect with State Route 30 between the Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) and Loop 303. This part of the Loop 303 extension project is set to begin in fiscal year 2027 at the eastern end between Loop 202 and 97th Avenue. Construction on the SR 30 segment connecting with Loop 303, between Loop 303 and Estrella Parkway, is scheduled to begin in fiscal year 2033.

The Loop 303 extension project is paid for through the Maricopa Association of Governments’ regional freeway plan, which includes funds from Proposition 400, a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. An extension of the regional sales tax for transportation improvements was approved by voters in 2024.

To learn more about the Loop 303 extension project and subscribe for updates, please visit

http://azdot.gov/L303-MC85-VanBuren. To learn more about State Route 30, please visit azdot.gov/SR30.