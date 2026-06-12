Blue Ridge Automotive Offers Heat Wave Cooling System Inspections for Cobb County Drivers

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Independent Marietta shop targets radiator, AC, and battery failures driven by Georgia's 65 to 75 percent summer humidity.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Ridge Automotive has rolled out a focused cooling system inspection program at the Marietta location, addressing the climate-driven failures that strand thousands of Cobb County drivers each summer. The independent repair shop now offers structured pre-summer evaluations covering radiators, water pumps, hoses, AC components, and batteries. These four systems are the ones most commonly compromised by Georgia's combination of high temperatures and humidity ranging from 65 to 75 percent.The seasonal program responds to a documented pattern in northwestern metro Atlanta service bays. When outside temperatures hit 95 degrees, engine compartments routinely climb above 200 degrees, accelerating chemical breakdown of fluids, degrading rubber seals, and stressing electrical systems. Brake fluid absorbs moisture from humid air, lowering its boiling point and reducing stopping performance during aggressive summer driving along I-75 and the surrounding Cobb County corridors. Battery degradation accelerates as heat speeds up the chemical reactions inside the cell. Refrigerant leaks emerge through stressed AC seals, and condenser fins clog with pollen and road debris. By the time most drivers notice symptoms in their cabin, several connected systems are already operating outside specification.The program also helps Cobb County drivers prepare for the annual Georgia emissions testing requirements that apply across the metro Atlanta zone. A vehicle with cooling system problems often produces emissions readings that can complicate or delay inspection results. Blue Ridge Automotive technicians perform multi-point cooling evaluations that include refrigerant pressure testing, condenser airflow inspection, coolant chemistry checks, hose integrity assessment, and battery load testing. The shop's red, yellow, and green classification system flags issues by urgency.Red items require immediate attention, yellow items warrant near-term planning before peak summer heat, and green items confirm proper function. Customers receive written documentation of each finding before any work proceeds, with photographs and measurement data supporting every recommendation flagged outside the green range."The combination of stop-and-go I-75 traffic and consistent 90-degree temperatures and high humidity creates a worst-case scenario for AC compressors and cooling fans," said a company representative at Blue Ridge Automotive in Marietta, GA . "Catching a marginal hose or a failing condenser fan in May costs a fraction of what a roadside breakdown costs in July, and the diagnostic process takes under an hour."The inspection program serves drivers throughout Marietta, Smyrna, Kennesaw, Powder Springs, Acworth, and surrounding Cobb County communities. The Marietta facility maintains the same diagnostic equipment and follows the same evaluation procedures used at the company's Buckhead and Chamblee locations, giving Cobb County drivers consistent service standards without traveling outside the county. Repairs performed during the inspection program at Blue Ridge Automotive carry the shop's nationwide TechNet warranty covering parts and labor for 24 months or 24,000 miles, transferable across the TechNet network for drivers who travel beyond Georgia.Blue Ridge Automotive is a multi-location independent auto repair shop serving Asian, Domestic, and European vehicles throughout metro Atlanta. The company operates facilities in Buckhead, Chamblee, and Marietta, with additional service coverage for Decatur drivers. Founded in December 2021 with the acquisition of Optimum Auto Repair in Chamblee and expanded in 2023 with the integration of Road Britannia in Buckhead, the shop holds RepairPal, TechNet, and CarMax certifications and was named a 2022 Nextdoor Neighborhood Favorite. To learn more or schedule a cooling system inspection at the Marietta location, visit https://blueridgeauto.co/car-repair-shop-marietta-ga/ Media ContactBlue Ridge AutomotiveAddress: 665 Whitlock Ave SW, Marietta, GA 30064Phone: (770) 426-4220Website: https://blueridgeauto.co/car-repair-shop-marietta-ga/

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