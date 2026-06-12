Special Technical Services Inc. Marks 50 Years of Static Grounding Safety

Special Technical Services Inc. (STS) celebrates 50 years of manufacturing static grounding safety systems (1976-2026).

Family-owned New Jersey manufacturer reaches five decades of operations in static grounding and monitoring systems for hazardous locations worldwide.

BUDD LAKE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Special Technical Services Inc. (STS) , a family-owned U.S. manufacturer of static ground monitoring systems for hazardous locations, marks its 50th year in business this month. Founded in 1976 by Ron Dunster, the company develops equipment used to help support grounding safety in industrial environments where flammable materials are present, including chemical processing, petroleum, marine, rail, aviation fueling, and other sectors.Special Technical Services Inc. was established in Clark, New Jersey, in 1976 following founder Ron Dunster's experience working in the liquid and gas transfer equipment sector under industry mentor John Savage. The company was built around the development of static ground monitoring systems designed for use in hazardous environments where grounding continuity is required during material transfer operations. The company continues to operate from its New Jersey headquarters and manufacturing facility.Over the past five decades, STS has developed a range of static grounding products used in industrial safety applications. The STS 300 Series Ground Monitoring System provides continuous monitoring of grounding conditions and includes automatic equipment shutdown in the event of ground interruption, along with visual indicator confirmation. STS systems are UL explosion-proof rated, and the company maintains ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system.STS products are manufactured in the United States and are installed in facilities across multiple industries, including chemical processing plants, petroleum refining facilities, jet fuel loading stations, rail car loading racks, marine terminals, oil rigs, grain processing facilities, paper mills, and food and beverage operations."When my father started STS in 1976, the focus was on developing grounding equipment suitable for hazardous environments where safety is critical," said Allan Dunster, President of Special Technical Services Inc. "The company continues to manufacture its systems in the United States and support customers operating in these environments."The 50-year milestone comes as domestic manufacturing and supply chain considerations continue to play a role in industrial procurement decisions. STS remains based in New Jersey and continues operations under the leadership of Allan Dunster and Matthew Dunster, representing the second and third generation of the family business.Looking ahead, the company states it will continue its focus on manufacturing grounding and monitoring systems used in industrial safety applications.About Special Technical Services Inc.Special Technical Services Inc. (STS) is a family-owned American manufacturer of static ground monitoring systems for hazardous locations. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Budd Lake, New Jersey, STS designs and manufactures the STS 300 Series Ground Monitoring System, StaticMag™ magnetic clamp, and related grounding cables, reels, clamps, and accessories. STS systems are ISO 9001:2015 certified and are used in industrial facilities across multiple regions.For more information, visit https://www.specialtechnicalservices.com SOURCE: Special Technical Services Inc.

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