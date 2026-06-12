Community Parks and Playgrounds Program to Invest $5 Million in Local Outdoor Recreation for Fiscal Year 2027

June 12, 2026

DNR also currently accepting applications for FY28 Community Parks and Playgrounds funding; virtual workshops scheduled June 23 and July 23

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

Gov. Wes Moore’s Fiscal Year 2027 budget includes $5 million in Community Parks and Playgrounds grant funds for 26 projects in municipalities across 15 counties.

This competitive grant program managed by the Department of Natural Resources provides funding to municipal governments to rehabilitate, expand, or improve existing parks; create new parks; or purchase and install playground equipment.

“Community Parks and Playgrounds grants are investments in outdoor recreation that provide children with opportunities for unstructured play and access to safe natural areas across the state,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “For more than two decades, DNR has been working with local communities to make their visions for outdoor spaces into reality through this program.”

As each of these FY27 projects are ready, they will be presented to the Board of Public Works for approval. The following list encompasses the proposed projects:

Allegany County

City of Frostburg – Parris N. Glendening Recreation Complex Court lighting – $23,970

Purchase and install solar powered LED lighting and associated generators for the basketball and pickleball courts.

Town of Lonaconing – Little League Ballfield pickleball courts – $32,091

Construct two pickleball courts and associated amenities.

Town of Westernport – Bruce Park improvements – $200,000

Renovate the existing concession stand into a pavilion, construct pickleball courts, a walking track, parking lot, improve the softball field and associated amenities.

Caroline County

Town of Denton – Sharp Road Park playground phase 2 – $300,000

Purchase and install new playground equipment and safety surfacing for 5-12 year olds.

Town of Preston – James T. Wright Park playground – $141,567

Remove outdated playground equipment and purchase and install new playground equipment for 5-12 year olds and associated amenities.

Carroll County

Town of Hampstead – Chief Sites Memorial Park skate park expansion – $240,166

Expand the existing skate park and purchase additional obstacles.

Cecil County

Town of Charlestown – Charlestown Athletic Complex renovation – $158,032

Renovate the sports complex, including new dugout shelters, bleachers, trash cans, benches, bike rack, and associated amenities.

Dorchester County

City of Cambridge – Leonards Lane Pocket Park development – $305,000

Plan and develop a new park with a basketball court, walking path, stormwater management, and other park amenities.

Town of East New Market – Friendship Hall Park improvements – $70,500

Plan and develop a walking path, parking lot, and associated amenities.

Frederick County



Town of Mount Airy – Village Gate Park tennis court reconstruction – $209,972

Rehabilitate two existing tennis courts, including renewed paving, fencing, hardware, surfacing, striping for both tennis and pickleball courts, and associated amenities.

Garrett County



Town of Friendsville – Friendsville Elementary School inclusive playground – $200,000

Replace the existing outdated playground with new playground equipment and safety surfacing.

Town of Oakland – Broadford Lake Park youth baseball field and softball fields restoration – $163,000

Renovate three youth ballfields, including drainage repair, new infield mix, reseeding, and associated amenities.

Kent County



Town of Rock Hall – Rock Hall Park additions – $295,000

Construct a new dog park, restroom facilities, site furnishings, and associated amenities.

Montgomery County



Town of Brookeville – Salem United Methodist Church community playground – $299,998

Purchase and install new playground equipment and safety surfacing and associated amenities.

Town of Garrett Park – Community Center Park playground – $151,500

Replace the existing outdated playground with new playground equipment and safety surfacing and associated amenities.

Town of Poolesville – Stevens Park restroom and concession stand – $310,000

Design and construct a new ADA compliant restroom and concession building with storage to replace the existing outdated structure.

Prince George’s County



City of Seat Pleasant – Fit and Fun Park phase III – $270,000

Plan and construct an outdoor gathering area with a pavilion, seating, stormwater management, landscaping, and associated amenities.

Town of Brentwood – Bartlett Park improvements – $297,000

Purchase and install new playground equipment and safety surfacing, outdoor fitness court, built-in grill, and associated amenities.

St. Mary’s County



Town of Leonardtown – Miedzinski Park splash pad – $300,000

Construct a new splash pad and pump house with plumbing and electrical work, shade structures, seating, sidewalks, and associated amenities.

Talbot County



Town of St. Michaels – San Domingo Park development – $283,096

Construct the park entrance and parking lot with landscaping, electricity and lighting, a paved trail transitioning into a grass trail across the site, and a community pier.

Washington County

Town of Boonsboro – Shafer Park pond pavilion – $71,387

Construct a 40-foot by 24-foot pavilion with picnic facilities in an underutilized area adjacent to the town pond.

Town of Sharpsburg – Sharpsburg Community Park inclusive play area – $156,781

Purchase and install new inclusive play equipment and safety surfacing, add new accessible pathway, and associated amenities.

Wicomico County

Town of Delmar – Gordy Park improvements – $70,500

Replace outdated playground equipment for younger children with new equipment, refurbish the skateboard ramp, purchase and install a gazebo, and associated amenities.

Town of Delmar – Mason Dixon Sports Complex lighting – $300,500

Purchase and install lighting for fields 1 and 3 at the sports complex.

Town of Willards – Willards Town Park improvements – $149,674

Purchase and install bleachers, picnic tables, sway benches, trash cs, and associated amenities.

Worcester County

Town of Berlin – Heron Park skatepark – $300,000

Design and construct a skate park for users of all levels.

Since its inception in Fiscal Year 2002, the Community Parks and Playgrounds program has distributed more than $97 million for more than 900 parks and playground projects in Maryland.

Currently, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now accepting grant proposals for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2028 Community Parks and Playgrounds program. Proposals will be reviewed and considered for submission to the General Assembly as part of the Governor’s FY 2028 budget. DNR staff will hold virtual Grant Workshops via Google Meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23 and 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 to review the grant requirements and answer any questions. Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.