Minister Calleary officially opens the Lough Lannagh Dog Park in Castlebar

Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary TD, was today (Friday, 12 June 2026) in Castlebar to officially open the Lough Lannagh Dog Park.

The purpose-built facility, which was awarded €100,000 in funding under the Community Recognition Fund (CRF) 2024, will provide a safe, enclosed space for dogs to exercise and socialise, while offering a welcoming environment for pet owners and families.

CRF was introduced in 2023 to recognise the huge efforts made by communities in welcoming and supporting people coming to Ireland. To date, €100 million has been allocated to support cities, towns, and villages across the country.

Speaking at the opening, Minister Calleary said: