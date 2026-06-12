Minister Calleary officially opens the Lough Lannagh Dog Park in Castlebar
Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary TD, was today (Friday, 12 June 2026) in Castlebar to officially open the Lough Lannagh Dog Park.
The purpose-built facility, which was awarded €100,000 in funding under the Community Recognition Fund (CRF) 2024, will provide a safe, enclosed space for dogs to exercise and socialise, while offering a welcoming environment for pet owners and families.
CRF was introduced in 2023 to recognise the huge efforts made by communities in welcoming and supporting people coming to Ireland. To date, €100 million has been allocated to support cities, towns, and villages across the country.
Speaking at the opening, Minister Calleary said:
The Minister concluded by saying:
The Community Recognition Fund
The Community Recognition Fund (CRF) was introduced in 2023 to recognise the huge efforts made by communities in welcoming and supporting people coming to Ireland. €100 million was allocated to support cities, towns, and villages across the country.
Under the 2023 iteration of the scheme, Mayo County Council were allocated over €2.3 million towards 48 projects. Under the 2024 iteration of the scheme, Mayo County Council were again allocated over €2.4 million towards a further 33 projects.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.