Minister Heydon publishes the Bord Bia Independent External Board Effectiveness Review

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon TD, has today published the Independent External Board Effectiveness Review of the Board of Bord Bia.

The review was commissioned by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and carried out by Governance Ireland.

The review found that Bord Bia has an effective, capable and committed Board, with strong governance structures and processes, and led by a Chair who is widely viewed as providing clear leadership and maintaining appropriate focus on governance and strategy. The review did not highlight any significant concerns regarding the Board’s composition or statutory compliance. It found that the Board is strong and diverse, with a valuable mix of skills, experience and industry perspectives.

The review identifies that the controversy arising in early 2026 exposed some weaknesses, particularly in relation to the need for clarity on procedures to deal with actual, potential or perceived conflicts of interest, clarity on the role of Board members and the need for Board confidentiality.

Considering these findings, the review makes a series of recommendations aimed at supporting the Board to deliver on its remit in a more effective manner. These recommendations centre around strengthening governance processes, board culture and providing for induction and ongoing training for Board members.

Commenting on the report, Minister Heydon said: